5 best Minecraft streamers on Dream SMP as of 2022

Yesterday, the Minecraft Dream SMP server got a couple of new members. SeaPeeKay and Aimsey, two members of Misfits Gaming, were added to the roster. With the new additions, there are plenty of great streamers on the server now, including Ph1lza, Tubbo, Ranboo and Sapnap.

While all of them are good enough to be added to the roster, some of them are better than others. This article lists the five best streamers that are currently involved with Dream SMP.

Best streamers on the Dream SMP server for Minecraft

5) Wilbur Soot

Wilbur Soot is one of the most popular streamers out there for more than just Minecraft. Still, his in-game prowess is always on display in the server and he's one of the best players overall. He has got tons of fans that love to see him play when he goes live on the server.

4) Awesamdude

Awesamdude is one of the most talented players in the server and he will be showcasing that at the MCC 20. He has won awards in the server and has over a million Twitch followers. When people say they watch the Dream SMP streams, it's very often Awesamdude.

3) GeorgeNotFound

George on the server (Image via GeorgeNotFound on YouTube)

The top three spots on the list have to go to the original members of the Dream Team and that starts with GeorgeNotFound. Over the years, he has become nearly synonymous with both the game and the server, and he consistently shows why that's the case. He may not be the best, but he's absolutely up there with them.

2) Sapnap

Sapnap, another founding member and a participant in the MCC 20, deserves a lot of praise. He is one of the best Minecraft players in general, not just on the Dream SMP server. Sapnap's skill and prominence in the game is rivaled by only one player: Dream.

1) Dream

The best player (Image via Dream)

There's a case to be made that Dream is the best Minecraft player ever. He's certainly the most popular. His skill is unmatched, and he has shown this time and again when he routinely clutches things other players couldn't dream of. There's a reason why he's the single player in the manhunt videos and that's because he's the best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

