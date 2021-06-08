Top 5 cutest friendship moments between Minecraft streamers Dream and GeorgeNotFound 

Clay "Dream" and George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson are a pair of Minecraft streamers that are known for their contributions to Dream's Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") as well as their very close friendship.

Dream and GeorgeNotFound met sometime in 2012 to 2013 through their fellow friend and creator Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch's Minecraft server: MunchyMC.

Dream had initially messaged George about creating a plug-in together, but he never received a response, so he learned how to code and create the plug-in on his own. Later, he would master coding well enough to become a developer for MunchyMC alongside George, which is when their friendship truly took off.

The duo's close friendship might be the center of jokes and teasing from their other friends, but neither of them seems to mind. Fans often theorize that the close pair have something more going on between them; however, that remains unconfirmed speculation. Dream and George seem to embrace the publicity of their close friendship and have made quite a show of some of those fan theories.

5 of the best Dream & GeorgeNotFound friendship moments

#5 - "STOP FLIRTING AND DO SOMETHING!"

George and Dream are no strangers to bickering like an old married couple. After being friends for nearly a decade, it's bound to happen.

In the midst of Quackity's practice stream for Minecraft Championship 14, Dream and George were seen bickering over arrows in the middle of the minigame, "Dodgeball."

This bickering wasn't quite cutting it for Quackity, so over their arguing, he shouted:

"STOP FLIRTING AND DO SOMETHING!"

The sentiment silenced the arguing pair before silently sorting out their quarrel over who holds and shoots the first arrows.

#4 - Dream ends his speedrun over George hurting his feelings

Friends tease each other, especially ones who have been close friends for a long time.

While Dream did a speedrun, he boasted about how he pulled off a spur-of-the-moment bed clutch that left him living on half a heart. George asked, "you want to know what's crazy about that?"

Dream meekly replies, "what?"

George bluntly answered, "nobody asked."

There was a moment of silence before Dream made a beeline towards the abyss of lava in the Nether. Throwing himself off the cliff and burning himself to a crisp, he ended his speedrun at eight minutes and 40 seconds.

There were laughs all around when George realized what he had done. It was a small and sardonic moment that captured just how comfortable the two are with each other.

#3 - Dream's Shock Challenge

It takes a special kind of friend to have someone that would willingly be electrocuted for a challenge video. That's precisely what George did for Dream during this particular shock challenge.

Because Dream hasn't done a face reveal, he wouldn't be able to properly express the severity of the challenge without being on camera. George took the fall for him by being the one to get shocked every time he takes damage.

If that wasn't a testament to their friendship, there were plenty of scenes throughout the video where Dream genuinely fights for and protects his friend from getting shocked, especially towards the end.

#2 - Dream has George's number

George is notorious for being rather sparse when it comes to giving his number out. This is even the case to friends he's known for ages. Nick "Sapnap," another mutual friend of the pair, didn't have his number. George's reasoning being that Discord is more efficient than texting and calling. Dream, however, seemed to be an exception to this rule.

He's given his number out to friends like Quackity and Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons when they've asked. However, when it came to Dream, George has stated that he gave his number simply because he needs him at times.

#1 - "I fu**ing love you, Dream"

On June 28th, 2020, Dream did a little Q&A on his main Twitter. One of his fans asked, "What's your favorite memory you've had this year?"

Dream replied:

"Probably recency bias but yesterday George and I were talking and screaming super hyped because he hit 1 mil, his twitter hit 100k our youtooz sold out, I’m about to hit 4mil, etc and he was like “I F**KING LOVE YOU DREAM” and we were just laughing and screaming all hyped up."

It was an adorable and heartwarming answer that set in stone how genuinely close the two streamers are.

Considering 2020 marked the year that Dream exploded into online fame, out of all the incredible and successful memories that could've stood out to him, it was this cluster of moments that he shared with George.

