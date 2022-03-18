Minecraft star Karl Jacobs shares another meetup picture with GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap

Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs posted a new photo with Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound during their meetup in the UK. The trio had previously posted pictures that broke the internet with thousands of likes and comments. The new picture attracted a lot of fans yet again.

In the photo, Karl Jacobs captions the trio as "Kinoko Kingdom boys," which is a reference to the Dream SMP kingdom built by him where a huge custom-made red mushroom is located.

All three are famous Minecraft streamers with millions of followers and subscribers on both Twitch and YouTube. They can be seen together on the popular Dream SMP server and other videos. Sapnap and Karl even have their own podcast called Banter.

Fans react positively on the meetup photo of Minecraft streamers Karl Jacobs, GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap

Sapnap recently went to the UK to meet his friend GeorgeNotFound and other UK-based content creators. Both posted loads of photos that received a lot of love from fans. A few days later, Karl Jacobs also joined them and the trio have shared a few photos of their meetup.

Fans simply couldn't get enough of the trio and were extremely delighted to see yet another photo surface on the internet. They flooded the tweet with hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

The trio, being famous Minecraft streamers, attracted thousands of people with their meetups. Several other content creator and acquaintances also commented on the photo.

Sapnap humorously commented on the photo where he called himself and Karl handsome and left GeorgeNotFound. In turn, George humorously edited a photo of Sapnap on Shrek. The duo goofed around the post and fans loved the humorous tweets.

Jack Manifold, another famous Minecraft streamer, sadly replied with how he wished he was with the trio. Surprisingly, Karl posted another photo in reply where Jack was with the group, proving how he was simply joking in the first tweet reply.

Several other content creators like Punz, TinaKitten and Antfrost commented about the mushroom that was in the photo. They discussed how the trio had mushrooms for dinner. This was in reference to Dream SMP's Kinoko Kingdom, where the huge red mushroom is located. Hence, other members of the server talked about it.

spideyarmy @spideyarmy_ @KarlJacobs_ @sapnap @GeorgeNotFound this photo is actually really wholesome :) love the little mushroom @KarlJacobs_ @sapnap @GeorgeNotFound this photo is actually really wholesome :) love the little mushroom

Other than that, thousands of fans flocked to the tweet and commented various things. Some humorously talked about the person behind them in the photo. Others were simply delighted to see them together. They also talked about their meetup with TinaKitten and shared the meetup photos in the replies.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan