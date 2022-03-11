Minecraft streamer Jack Manifold meets up with GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap

Recently, Minecraft streamer Jack Manifold posted a great photo on his Twitter with GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap. He met Sapnap for the first time as he was visiting the UK, meeting up with George and other fellow content creators. He humorously captioned the tweet with how he was the tallest of the trio.

Jack Manifold is a well-known Minecraft streamer and content creator with over 1.8 million followers on Twitch and 1.9 million followers on YouTube. He has been seen with George and Sapnap in several Dream SMP server videos where they play together with several other content creators. As Sapnap is in the UK at the moment, he has met up with George and Jack.

Reaction from people on Minecraft streamer Jack Manifold meeting with GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap

Since all three Minecraft streamers are extremely famous, the trio's photo blew up as thousands of fans flocked to the tweet to like and comment on it. Fans were extremely delighted to see them meet each other and reacted to the post. Other content creators and acquaintances also commented on the tweet.

Jack Manifold @JackManifoldTV @GeorgeNotFound @sapnapalt Actually if you look at the image my head is actually above yours, easily proving I am the tallest. Nice try tho sweaty @GeorgeNotFound @sapnapalt Actually if you look at the image my head is actually above yours, easily proving I am the tallest. Nice try tho sweaty 😘

GeorgeNotFound himself humorously replying to Jack's tweet, saying that he is the tallest. To this, Jack hilariously replied that his head was above George's head and hence he is taller. Before this, there had been talks amongst them and their fans as to who was taller.

Tubbo, another famous streamer, humorously replied to the tweet and mocked Jack for not having any hair. The two have been good friends with each other and have been seen together in several Minecraft videos and vlogs.

Wheatskins, Jack's editor, humorously replied to the tweet by posting an edited photo where both George and Sapnap have Jack's eyes. Jack replied to the photo asking if his eyes are scary, because the edit was disturbing to look at.

Other than these, thousands of fans flooded the thread and talked about various aspects of the photo. Many pointed out Sapnap's hair and how different he looked. The famous streamer is usually seen with a hat in all his photos, hence fans were shocked and excited to see him without one. They also appreciated and expressed their delight after seeing their favorite streamers meeting up with each other.

