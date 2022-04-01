Minecraft streamer TommyInnit blows up BadBoyHalo's house on Dream SMP

Minecraft star TommyInnit recently blew up BadBoyHalo's house on Dream SMP as revenge for covering his house with obsidian. He initially went to his house, saw it covered in obsidian, and decided to take revenge by blowing up BadBoyHalo's mansion on the server by dumping loads of TNT.

Previously on the server, BadBoyHalo covered Tommy's entire house with obsidian as a punishment for touching the prime path and messing it up. During a stream with Wilbur Soot, Tommy noticed the attack and reacted strongly, but as he was doing another story arc with Wilbur, he ignored his house. However, in his latest stream, he focussed on it and took his revenge.

On the Dream SMP server, TommyInnit reached his house and expressed his shock after seeing his base completely covered in obsidian. He screamed and entered to see the dark blocks covering his land. He then read several signs written by BadBoyHalo.

In the signs, the streamer warned Tommy never to touch the prime path again, and that he would remove the obsidian from his base. Tommy read the signs and angrily said this at 0:50 into the clip:

"He's threatening me. He's threatening me, he destroyed my base! My base-"

The signs on his Minecraft base (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

As the Minecraft streamer was mourning his base, he immediately screamed when he saw a distorted photo of himself on an obsidian wall. Someone had placed loads of item frames and custom maps to make a funny distorted photo of him. TommyInnit was angry with all this but was soon distracted by a bee that was in his house. He soon returned and removed his photo and all the item frames from the wall.

Tommy's distorted funny photo (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

Later on, he dug into his base by breaking a few blocks of obsidian with an iron pickaxe while talking to Ph1LzA and expressing his sorrow. Once he entered his house, he was unable to find any diamonds in his chests. After messing around for a while and dying from falling damage, he met BadBoyHalo at his base.

Tommy talking to Bad (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

They both humorously talked to each other while still keeping the story arc serious. Ph1LzA also defended Tommy, saying that he was not the first one to touch and mess around with prime path. Eventually Tommy gave an ultimatum to Bad to simply quit and leave. After the creator denied it, Tommy told Ph1LzA that it was bomb time.

Tommy placing TNT above the house (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

They then went to BadBoyHalo's mansion and created a path above it so that they could place TNT blocks alongside it. Once this was done, TommyInnit placed several pressure plates on the path and walked on all of them, activating the TNT. The explosives fell on the house and blew up the majority of the house.

