"I hired Mark Rober to build me a mouse that auto-clicks for me": Minecraft star TommyInnit hilariously shows his custom mouse for MCC

Minecraft star TommyInnit recently showed off his custom mouse in a laughable fashion right before the MCC event. He explained how he hilariously hired Mark Rober, another YouTuber, to build him a mouse that can auto-click to gain an advantage in the tournament. Later on, he humorously displayed the mouse to his teammates for the event as well.

TommyInnit is known for his antics on and off the screen, making him annoying yet loved by millions of people. He has over 11 million subscribers on YouTube and over 7 million followers on Twitch. He has participated in most of the MCC events and has won twice out of 20 of them. In the latest MCC 20, he teamed up with Fruitberries, JackManifoldTV, and ConnorEatsPants.

At 0:06 seconds into the clip:

"I hired Mark Rober to build me a mouse that auto clicks for me."

Minecraft star TommyInnit humorously shows his auto-clicking mouse for MCC

After starting the MCC stream, the Minecraft star expressed his energy and excitement towards the tournament and hyped up his viewers. Soon enough, he talked about his new mouse and how it would help him win several games in the Minecraft tournament.

He told his viewers how he hired Mark Rober, a YouTuber who makes DIY videos, to make an auto-clicking mouse for him. Tommy humorously explained how software cheats are not allowed, but this was a hardware cheat that could work.

Tommy showing the mouse (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Later on, he explains how the mouse works. There was a small LED screen on the right-hand side of the mouse with a red button. As soon as he pressed the red button, the small machine attached to the mouse started working, which auto-clicked the mouse's left button repeatedly. The Minecraft streamer hilariously laughed hard when the mouse began to auto-click.

Later, when he was joined by his teammates on a call, he mentioned the mouse again and called it the 'Mark Rober.' His teammates were confused and one of them asked at 0:55 in the clip.

"What? Mark Rober built you a mouse?"

Tommy in the MCC (Image via TommyInnit/Twitch)

The Minecraft star switched on his video on the call to show him auto-clicking the mouse. Everyone was pleasantly surprised to see the mouse and humorously encouraged Tommy to use the mouse in the MCC. He finally decided that if he performed poorly in the tournament, only then would he use this mouse.

In the MCC 20, TommyInnit's team called 'Pink Parrots' finished 7th and were unable to make it to the final round. The tournament was won by the Aqua Axolotls team: HBomb94, 5up, GeminiTay, and Antfrost.

