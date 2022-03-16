Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA tweets screenshot of Sleepy Bois in Dream SMP

Recently, Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA shared a screenshot of the entire Sleepy Bois group online on the popular Dream SMP server. The group includes TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot, Technoblade, and Ph1LzA. Fans of all four content creators went wild as they saw their favorite Minecraft players hanging out with each other alone on the famous server.

The four have been very good friends since the Minecraft Mondays event and SMP Earth in 2019. Their fans soon popularized their friendship, especially when the Dream SMP story arc mentions them as a family.

The fans absolutely adore the group, and their complicated relationship as a make-believe family is always joked on. The name 'Sleepy Bois' was coined in a funny tweet posted by Ph1LzA back in 2020.

As all four content creators were playing on the famous server alone, he found the moment opportune to post a screenshot of the online member list. As the make-believed family played on the server alone, the photo blew up and grabbed a lot of attention on Twitter. He didn't caption the tweet as the photo says it all to hype up their fans.

Fans react to the Sleepy Bois in Dream SMP by the Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA

These four famous Minecraft streamers are loved by many for their friendship and their fun family relationship on the popular server. Hence, the post got loads of likes and comments from their followers. People were emotional that the whole group was playing the game together.

People were extremely happy to see all four of their best friends playing the game together. They commented on how they were crying out of happiness.

People also talked about the '3/4 curse' and how it would be lifted if all four were playing together and making a video. Though the group is loved by many, they rarely make videos where all four of them are present. In several instances, one of the streamers leaves or is not present due to some reason.

Hence, the '3/4 curse' is talked about a lot. This time, however, they were seen together on a server, which hyped people because there might be some content where all four will be present.

