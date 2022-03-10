Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA posts a wholesome photo with TommyInnit

Famous Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA recently posted a wholeshome photo with his good friend TommyInnit while on a trip to Paris. Both of them, along with Wilbur Soot, went to the capital of France on a vacation and posted several photos together.

Ph1LzA, TommyInnit and Wilbur Soot are famous Minecraft streamers who have millions of followers on Twitch, YouTube and other social platforms. They are very good friends and are frequently seen together in several videos.

They are also a part of the popular Dream SMP server from where the concept of father and son came about. Hence, the photo had the caption of Ph1LzA with his son, i.e. TommyInnit.

Ph1LzA @Ph1LzA me and my son me and my son https://t.co/orexfLaI91

Reactions from people on the wholesome photo of Minecraft streamers Ph1LzA and TommyInnit

Since both the streamers have a huge following on Twitter, the post instantly captured the attention of many fans. With over 100 thousand likes and comments, the post blew up as fans and other content creators reacted to the photo.

Tubbo @TubboLive @Ph1LzA WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO AHAHAHAH GMAING BUT GAMING AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA PFFHFJDODPDF @Ph1LzA WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO AHAHAHAH GMAING BUT GAMING AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA PFFHFJDODPDF

Tubbo, another famous Minecraft streamer, hilariously commented gibberish on the post. He has been streaming for 7 days straight for a subathon and hence several fans commented about how was typing gibberish because he had lost his mind.

Another Twitch streamer named Meta, humorously commented about Wilbur Soot and urged Phil to keep an eye on him while they visited Disneyland. This was in reference to one of Wilbur's songs where he mentioned how he was not allowed into Disney World.

echo 🕯 @cutewolf360 @Ph1LzA Tommys actual dad is kicking and punching the air rn /j @Ph1LzA Tommys actual dad is kicking and punching the air rn /j

Most of the fans in the photo tweet talked about the caption and how the content creators have a father and son relationship. The concept came from the Dream SMP server where in the lore, Wilbur, Tommy and Technoblade are Ph1LzA's sons. However, it was later confirmed that Tommy wasn't his son and was merely adopted. Fans love the humorous make-believe relationship and hence frequently talk about it.

Many were excited to hear the streamer officially confirm that Tommy was his son, while some asked him who his favorite was. Others joked about how Tommy's real father must be angry after seeing this post. Overall, fans loved the fact that their favorite streamers were on a vacation trip together and were having fun.

