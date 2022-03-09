Minecraft Redditor creates completely undetectable hidden entrance

The Minecraft Reddit page is a haven for players from the vast sandbox game. Almost every day, thousands of players flock to the page to share their experiences with the game.

Several stunning builds and innovative redstone contraptions are showcased. People also debate and clarify their doubts about the game.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/ekra8154' showcased a mind-blowing redstone contraption combined with a strider to make a completely concealed and hidden entrance door. The door automatically opens out of nowhere whenever a player has a warped fungus in their hands.

In the video, they showcased the entire setup of how they built the redstone contraption with a strider in the overworld. They demonstrated how the entrance magically appears out of a normal-looking hillside made of stone blocks.

This was made possible when the strider moves whenever it detects a warped fungus held by the player. The movement of the strider activates a redstone contraption that opens the entrance. Hence, no buttons or levers are required, keeping the door completely hidden.

Reactions from people on the genius undetectable hidden entrance made by the Minecraft Redditor

This genius idea for a completely hidden entrance door in Minecraft was so good that it gathered over 40 thousand upvotes within a day. Thousands of players flocked to the post and reacted to the contraption. They were shocked and impressed by the idea. Many also joked about how the strider was employed as a doorman.

Striders are considered one of the most harmless and derpy mobs in Minecraft. Hence, several people joked about how the sole purpose of the mob was to open and close the secret door. People also connected the door closing and opening to a humorous YouTube video about a robot designed to do just that.

Strider working in the contraption (Image via u/ekra8154 Reddit)

There were long threads of comments with people debating how to improve and reduce the strider's sound that can give away the hidden door. Many people discussed how other overworld mobs could be used in the contraption and how several food items could attract them.

Completely concealed entrance behind normal stone blocks (Image via u/ekra8154 Reddit)

However, the original poster countered why it would not work. Additionally, it is less probable that any player would run past the door with a warped fungus in their hands. Overall, thousands of people liked the fantastic contraption. It was a genius way to build a concealed and hidden entrance in Minecraft.

