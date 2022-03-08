Minecraft Redditor showcases terrifying custom texture pack of the Warden

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all kinds of content related to the vast sandbox game. Players from all over the world flock here to share their builds, innovative creations and discuss various topics and aspects of the game.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/theRealAsphyxious' posted a GIF of a custom texture pack for the new mob, the Warden. With the custom texture pack, the mob was made even scarier with more details added to it. The mob had crooked teeth, more detailed ear sensors, white eyes and a body that featured more details.

With the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, players are already experiencing the wrath and the horror that is the Warden, but this custom texture pack takes it to a whole new level as the mob looks terrifying. If players want to download this particular texture pack, they can head over to this site and download it.

Reactions from people on the terrifying custom texture pack for the Warden showcased by Minecraft Redditor

As players from all around the world are gradually experiencing the horrors of the new hostile mob, they got even more terrified after seeing the post. Within a day, it gathered over nine thousand upvotes and more than a hundred comments. People simply expressed their sheer fear towards the monstrosity and discussed how Minecraft has evolved into a horror game.

Several people expressed their fears about how disturbing the texture pack looked. They talked about how they wouldn't be able to sleep and would get affected mentally if they played with this texture pack.

However, people were excited to see the new hostile mob in an even scarier texture pack. Mojang specifically wanted to make the new mob scary yet derpy in appearance. However, this texture pack makes the Warden completely horrifying.

There was a thread in which Redditors discussed that the custom texture pack's mob had eyes. The Warden is the first blind mob and hence it sparked up a conversation about the eyes. The original poster replied to the thread and explained that they created eyes to fit the esthetic of the overall design. The mob will still be blind even if it has eyes.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan