Minecraft Redditor showcases custom bending pistons in the game

The Minecraft subreddit is a place where thousands of players from all over the world gather to share their experiences and builds. From beautiful structures to complex and custom redstone contraptions, everything related to the vast open-source sandbox game is shared here.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/MrMakistein' posted a video where he showcased several types of custom pistons that could extend out and even bend. Apparently, this was made possible with a particular Minecraft datapack, made by the Redditor himself.

In the video, the player starts off by activating a long piston that can extend up to two blocks. They then showcase an even longer piston, and two others that can bend at 90 degrees and push any block accordingly. Finally, a bending 'sticky' piston that could grab a block and pull it was featured.

Reactions to custom bending pistons made by Minecraft Redditor

As this innovation of custom pistons in Minecraft was rather unique and fascinating, the post grabbed the attention of thousands within a single day, with the original post already receiving over 30 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. People expressed their shock and awe at the crazy mod that had been developed by the Redditor.

Obviously, the innovative idea amazed many viewers within the community, with many of them watching the video repeatedly. Some viewers even went to the original poster's YouTube channel to see the full video of how the custom piston was made and how others reacted to it.

A custom piston that extends to several blocks (Image via u/MrMakistein Reddit)

The reason why the video was seen several times by people is because of its seamlessness. With the start and end frames of the clip looking almost identical, the featured video is almost a perfect loop.

After seeing custom pistons that can bend and push blocks, people were curious to know what would happen if the piston pushed itself. Luckily, the original poster had an answer for this as they had tried it in their video before. They said that they designed a piston to test what would happen, and the answer was that it caused an explosion.

