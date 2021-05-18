What do Striders eat in Minecraft?

Striders in Minecraft are passive mobs that can only be seen roaming around in the Nether. In order for players to access the Nether to get to these creatures, they must create a Nether portal using obsidian and flint & steel.

These mobs are easy to spot due to their red color and block like figure. These mobs are called striders because of how they stride over lava. This is one of the only mobs that can walk on lava.

Players can actually put a saddle on a strider to ride it around in the Nether. The strider can be used as a transportation method to get over lava, and it won't take damage or cause damage to the player.

These mobs will never attack a player, even if it is attacked first. Striders are just here to help the player and serve no real purpose in the Nether. This mob is one of the only mobs in the Nether that is fully passive.

Players can usually find these mobs in groups of 2-4 throughout the Nether, where there are large pools of lava. Striders will usually drop 2-5 string when they are killed. Sometimes they can even drop up to 8.

Striders can even be tamed and controlled in Minecraft if they are fed what's in their diet. Striders eat specific foods, and once players get the food and feed it to the mob, they will be able to control their direction when riding.

In this article, players will learn what striders eat in Minecraft and where to find it.

What to feed striders in Minecraft

Warped Fungi

Warped Fungi is the favorite food of striders in Minecraft. Players will need to feed this to them if they wish to tame them. Players will not need warped fungi to ride striders, but they will in order to control direction.

Players cannot just feed the strider the warped fungus alone, they will need to attach it to a stick in order for the strider to take it. Players can find warped fungus around the Nether in specific places.

Warped fungus is found in the Warped Forest biome inside the Nether. Players can also find these items in the Crimson Forest biome. Warped fungus can be easily spotted due to their appearance.

There is a blue-green and orange color tint to this plant, and it basically looks like grass with orange specks in it.

