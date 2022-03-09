Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA shares a photo of TommyInnit and Wilbur Soot

Recently, Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA posted a photo of his good friends TommyInnit and Wilbur Soot at the airport. The streamer mentioned in the tweet that "they were brothers." All three of them were at the airport waiting for their flight to Paris.

Ph1LzA, Wilbur Soot, and TommyInnit are famous Minecraft streamers and content creators and are very good friends. They are frequently seen in each other's content and several photos on social media.

Yesterday, all three of them and Ph1Lza's wife Kristen flew to Paris. This was the photo taken while they were waiting to board the flight.

People react to Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA's photo tweet of Wilbur Soot and TommyInnit

The wholesome photo and caption caught the attention of millions of fans of each streamer as the post received thousands of likes and comments. These three well-known streamers have a strong friendship, and their fans are always delighted and excited to see all three of them together.

philza facts @coolphilzafacts @PhilzaUpdates @Ph1LzA our fact checkers have concluded that this image is indeed real . all of the men in this photo are, in fact, brothers . @PhilzaUpdates @Ph1LzA our fact checkers have concluded that this image is indeed real . all of the men in this photo are, in fact, brothers .

Several people also mentioned Technoblade, the fourth member of the group, but was not with them on the trip. One of the Twitter fan-account humorously edited Technoblade's Minecraft character into the photo and completed the brother group by adding the missing member.

The brother reference comes from Dream SMP Minecraft server story arcs where TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot, and Technoblade are brothers, with Ph1LzA as their father. Millions of fans loved the idea of them being a family and constantly referred to their relationship in several jokes and topics.

Max 🌊🐳 @MaxGGs @Ph1LzA wilbur looks like a history teacher hanging with his favourite student at PGL @Ph1LzA wilbur looks like a history teacher hanging with his favourite student at PGL 😭

figg @figgtv @MaxGGs @Ph1LzA i would say he’s giving more geography teacher than history @MaxGGs @Ph1LzA i would say he’s giving more geography teacher than history

Several people humorously talked about how Wilbur looked like a history or geography teacher, and Tommy looked like his student.

Many people humorously pointed out that both famous streamers have a similar hairline, proving they were brothers. Both of them, in their individual streams, have shown their fans how recessed their hairlines are.

People also noticed something mysterious that Wilbur was holding in the picture. They were confused and asked what it could be. Soon, some people clarified that it was a polaroid camera.

However, people humorously commented on how Wilbur controlled the airplanes as it looked like a remote control.

