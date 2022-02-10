"I apologize": Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA visits TommyInnit and talks to his landlord

Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA recently visited TommyInnit at his apartment in Brighton and spoke to his landlord regarding the noise complaint. Later on, Tommy himself spoke to the landlord and apologized hilariously.

A few days back, the famous Minecraft star moved to Brighton in his new apartment after a lot of problems. Because of his loud nature while streaming, he has already been scolded by his landlord several times. Yesterday, when Ph1LzA came to his house to meet him, the landlord called Tommy once again, complaining about the noise.

That is when Ph1LzA told the landlord:

"I apologize, alright? We'll be a bit quiet."

Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA hilariously talks to TommyInnit's landlord on stream

The streamer apologizes at 0:48 into the video.

On Tommy's stream, he and Ph1LzA were playing Five Nights at Freddy's and were entertaining their viewers during their meetup. Soon the telephone rang, and Tommy asked Phil to pick it up.

Ph1LzA picked up the phone and almost instantly dropped the whole body of the telephone chaotically, while Tommy hilariously screamed in a low voice while still playing the game. While on the phone, he mentioned that he was Tommy's friend and apologized to the landlord, assuring him that there was no party going on in the apartment.

Ph1LzA talks to TommyInnit's landlord (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Later on, he said something to his landlord and laughed hard on the call, then he quickly gave the phone to Tommy and laughed silently while he talked on the phone. In the midst of all the chaos, Tommy hung up the phone by accidentally pressing a button on his old telephone. Ph1LzA scolded Tommy for not understanding how old phones work.

TommyInnit talks to his landlord (Image via Canoon YouTube)

After they settled down, both the streamers lost it as the phone rang once again. This time, Tommy spoke to his landlord while Ph1LzA played the game and talked to the viewers. At 2:15 into the stream clip, Tommy can be heard saying:

"I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry I closed the phone, I'm so so sorry."

His landlord hilariously asked him about 'chat' and who they were. Tommy and other streamers called their viewers 'chat,' and hence his landlord thought that it was a person in his apartment. Finally, the Minecraft star promised his landlord that everyone would leave the apartment by 11:00 PM and hung up the phone.

