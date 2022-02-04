Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA finds a zombie holding a totem of undying

Recently, Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA found a zombie holding a totem of undying in the Woodland Mansion on Origins SMP. As he was burning the whole mansion down, he saw the zombie on the roof and laughed hard at the ridiculous sight.

He is a famous Minecraft streamer who is known for his hardcore mode series. He is a part of famous Origins SMP server where he is an Elytrian by origin. Hence he majorly explores the server world and has found several unique and rare incidents, and world generations. This time, he found a zombie holding a totem of undying.

Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA finds a totem of undying in a hilarious situation, zombie reserructs again

On his most recent stream, the Minecraft streamer was burning down a Woodland Mansion on Origins SMP while talking to his friend, Wilbur Soot. They discussed being a "people's streamer." Ph1LzA denied that Wilbur was one while he burned the mansion with flint and steel.

He soon landed on top of the lower roof of the mansion, only to find a zombie standing in the corner. As he zoomed in on the zombie, he was in complete shock and laughed as the zombie held a totem of undying.

Rare incident of zombie holding a totem of undying (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

Totem of undying is an ultra-rare item in the game that can only be obtained by killing Evoker mob. These mobs rarely spawn anywhere other than in Woodland Mansions. This valuable item can resurrect players once they completely die in the game.

After seeing this rare sight, the Minecraft streamer laughed hard while Wilbur was in shock as he was watching the stream as well. The streamer exclaimed at 0:22 into the stream clip:

"Are you looking at my stream right now?! Look what he is holding!"

He then went ahead and killed the zombie, but he got resurrected again because of the totem. He attacked him again and killed the zombie for the second and final time.

Totem of undying worked on zombie as well (Image via Canooon YouTube)

After this, Wilbur humorously mentioned all the YouTube channels who will make clips out of the hilarious incident that just happened. Ph1LzA later stated he could've given the zombie some other item to pick up so he drops the totem.

He mentioned how it was funnier to kill the zombie with the totem at 0:49 into the stream clip:

"I don't know man, it was just funnier to pop it I guess."

After the hilarious incident, he went back to burning and destroying the Woodland Mansion in Minecraft.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan