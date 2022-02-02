Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA flies superfast with trident on Origins SMP

Recently, Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA managed to fly at an incredible speed with the help of his trident on the Origins SMP server. While it was raining in the server world, he used a trident with a riptide enchantment to fly and also had a totem of undying in case he crashed.

Considered a veteran in Minecraft, the streamer has been playing the iconic game for more than 10 years now and is one of many famous content creators who play on the famed Origins SMP Minecraft server.

As experienced players may already know, a riptide enchantment on a trident allows players to propel themselves when in contact with water. However, when it rains, players can use this ability to essentially fly and this is exactly what the streamer did, much to the delight of his viewers.

Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA flies at great speed with trident on Origins SMP

The popular streamer was casually roaming the world on the Origins SMP server when his favorite song, Battlecry by Mazare, began to play. He promptly decided to show his viewers how powerful the riptide enchantment is on a trident when it's raining.

He quickly climbed to the top of a tall building on the server and readied himself to fly. As soon as the song's beat dropped, the Elytrian (the origin of his character) jumped off to fly with his enchanted trident.

Chunks unable to load fast enough in the Minecraft server (Image via Ph1LzA/Twitch)

He constantly used the trident's propel feature which kept him flying through the air. With every use of his trident, he was propelled further forward with increased speed. The streamer also had a totem of undying in case he crashed into a hill or mountain while flying so fast.

About 34 seconds into the clip, he hilariously exclaimed:

"I'm flying too fast for the server!"

At that point, he was flying so fast that the server was unable to load chunks fast enough. He was literally flying in the air with no land loaded below him. After some time, he stopped using the trident's ability and began to glide with his Elytra wings. Even after stopping for a few seconds, he was still traveling at great speed.

He is resurrected by a totem of undying (Image via Ph1LzA/Twitch)

Hilariously, he crashed into a hill and died when he was telling his viewers to never try this without a totem of undying. Fortunately, the totem of undying brought him back to life, with the streamer laughing hard and repeating his advice to never try this in the hardcore mode.

Edited by Atul S