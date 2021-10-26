5 best Minecraft streamers who play on Origins SMP

The Origins Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) is one of the most interesting new Minecraft multiplayer servers first created in February 2021 and its speciality is that it's not a normal vanilla Minecraft server.

The Origins SMP server has the Origins mod applied to it. With this mod, players can choose different origins for their characters and have different unique power-ups in the game accordingly. Many Minecraft streamers play on this unique server and their fans absolutely love it.

Top 5 Minecraft streamers who play on Origins SMP

Nearly all the Origins SMP members are Minecraft content creators. But only some of them are consistently putting out Origins SMP's entertaining content.

5) Ph1LzA

Ph1LzA is one of the oldest Minecraft content creators known for his 'Minecraft Hardcore' series. He is pretty frequent on the Origins SMP server and is an Elytrian by origin. He has streamed during some of the highlights and major events on the server. The prominent content creator has a huge YouTube channel with 2.67 million subscribers and 3.6 million followers on Twitch.

4) Sneegsnag

Sneeg is another Minecraft content creator who is also a very frequent member of Origins SMP. He has streamed most of the activities happening on Origins SMP. He has a rising channel on YouTube with 201k subscribers and 434k followers on Twitch. His character is an Inchling on this elite server.

3) Tubbo

Tubbo is a famous Minecraft Twitch streamer who is a member of Origins SMP. Funnily enough, his origin on the server is that of a Bee. He is also one of the best streamers to watch on the SMP server. Tubbo has a buzzing Twitch channel with 4.5 million followers and 2.96 million subscribers on YouTube.

2) TommyInnit

TommyInnit is a renowned Minecraft Twitch streamer. He is known for his funny and annoying child-like nature. He is one of the top members in the Origins SMP and was involved in most of the initial activities on the server. His character is an Avian by origin. He has a whopping 11 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.7 million followers on Twitch.

1) Ranboo

Ranboo is currently the most watched Minecraft Twitch streamer. His mysterious character arcs in both Dream SMP and Origins SMP is loved by thousands of his fans. He is also one of the most frequent members of Origins SMP. His character is Enderian by origin, which absolutely fits Ranboo.

He has a huge following on Twitch with 3.9 million followers with 60 to 80 thousand concurrent viewers on nearly all of his streams.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

