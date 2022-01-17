How to efficiently use Tridents in Minecraft

Minecraft has a variety of weapons that players can craft and use. Tridents are the only weapon in Minecraft which cannot be crafted by any means and is a rare weapon to wield. Some players may find the trident quite useless, but it can significantly help them if used correctly.

Tridents are rare and uncraftable weapons that can only be obtained by killing a Drowned Zombie. However, the chances of them dropping the weapon are quite low.

Once players obtain the trident, they can use it as a ranged and melee weapon. But when thrown, they will have to get it back manually, and it won't do much damage as well. Hence, players must know how to efficiently use a trident and unlock its full potential.

Ways to efficiently use Tridents in Minecraft

Although normal tridents are quite good for fighting, there are certain drawbacks that make them difficult for players to use. However, with certain tweaks, tridents can become stronger.

Enchantments

Enchantments on trident (image via Minecraft)

Enchantments are a great way to unlock the full potential of a trident. There are certain enchantments that are only applicable to tridents:

Loyalty

This is an essential enchantment to apply to any trident. It helps players to call their thrown tridents back to them. After a trident with Loyalty enchantment is thrown, it will return to the players who threw it.

Channeling

This is another powerful enchantment that enables tridents to cause lightning wherever they land. If a trident with Channeling enchantment hits any mob, they will be struck by lightning. This can either deal damage or transform any mob.

Riptide

Riptide enchantment is a special one as it enables players to hurl forward with the trident when they are wet. If players are wet from rain or in a water body, they can throw the trident to fly with it. This can also be used with an Elytra to propel the player upwards.

Flying with a trident

Hurling with the help of riptide enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

If the player has a trident with Riptide enchantment during a rain shower, they can constantly throw the trident in a certain way to keep flying. This only works when the rain is falling and when the player is wet throughout. Players can gradually learn how to throw the trident continually, which will hurl them in a particular direction.

