"You will be able to win an elytra": Minecraft streamer Dream reveals MrBeast x Dream SMP event

Minecraft, a single-player open-world survival game, is also famous for its multiplayer gameplay. Dream SMP is a host synonymous with the top Minecraft servers. Members of the server routinely make headlines for their antics and achievements.

But on the server, Dream, its owner, blocked the end realm. The reason is that there is a lot of overpowered loot in end cities. This makes it easy for any player to become extremely overwhelmed. One of those overpowered items is the elytra, with which a player can fly in Minecraft.

But recently, Dream was on the server talking with Tubbo and FoolishG. He announced the following 40 seconds into the stream:

"There is a Dream SMP event on 30th. You can win an elytra if you want to. It's related to MrBeast thing happening on the 29th."

There is supposedly a Dream SMP event on October 29 with MrBeast. He is a hugely popular YouTube content creator known for hosting challenges and giving away grand prizes. For this event, the winner can get the ultra-powerful elytra in Minecraft.

Fans react to Minecraft's Dream SMP x MrBeast event

As expected, MrBeast has many fans on Minecraft Dream SMP. Its members were more than delighted to learn the news. They immediately flocked to Twitter to share their excitement about this fantastic collaboration.

Wolfy | MERCH OUT @WolfyTheWitch DREAM SMP EVENT SOMEONE MIGHT BE ABLE TO WIN AN ELYTRA DREAM SMP EVENT SOMEONE MIGHT BE ABLE TO WIN AN ELYTRA

🎃 DREAMSMP UPDATES 🎃 @smpupdate Dream has said there will be an event on the DSMP on the 30th of this month where members can compete for an elytra. Dream has said there will be an event on the DSMP on the 30th of this month where members can compete for an elytra.

Lore Updates ! @dsmploreupdates (lore-ish) Dream has said there will be an event on the DSMP on the 30th of this month where members can compete for an elytra! Also 3 new members will be added soon! (late) (lore-ish) Dream has said there will be an event on the DSMP on the 30th of this month where members can compete for an elytra! Also 3 new members will be added soon! (late)

Many of the tweets came from fan-made Twitter accounts that followed the latest news from Dream SMP. They all posted about this event and amplified the information.

Wolfy | MERCH OUT @WolfyTheWitch dream mentioned it on tubbo's streampspsppspss phil lore wings phil dream mentioned it on tubbo's streampspsppspss phil lore wings phil

FrogRoyalty @KingFroggy8 @WolfyTheWitch Philza just woke up when he heard Dream said elytra @WolfyTheWitch Philza just woke up when he heard Dream said elytra

Lucid-fication @Princeluc_d @WolfyTheWitch IF PHILZA DONT WIN I WILL EAT A HAT @WolfyTheWitch IF PHILZA DONT WIN I WILL EAT A HAT

Many fans tweeted that Ph1LzA, a well-known Minecraft Twitch streamer, should win the elytra. He is well known for his elytra plays in Minecraft.

kils ✰˚.⋆ @thelorebitch all im saying is if someone on the dream smp wins an elytra there could be a whole disc war part 2 over it imagine all im saying is if someone on the dream smp wins an elytra there could be a whole disc war part 2 over it imagine

yot :P @ItsYot okay i think everyone is wanting phil to win the elytra competition on the 30th but let me propose this:the industrial revolution has started on the dream smp and tubbo is at the front of it, he’s constantly making and creating new things to be more efficient in this world // okay i think everyone is wanting phil to win the elytra competition on the 30th but let me propose this:the industrial revolution has started on the dream smp and tubbo is at the front of it, he’s constantly making and creating new things to be more efficient in this world //

Of course, there was a lot of chatter about the Dream SMP lore and who should win the elytra. Fans speculate that something big will happen during the event, which is likely to grab headlines.

Also Read

Dream SMP is a Minecraft server created in April 2020 by Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and other Minecraft content creators. Since its inception, the server's popularity has only skyrocketed. With over 33 top Minecraft content creators on the server today weaving some of the best role-playing stories, Dream SMP is nothing short of a community sensation.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen