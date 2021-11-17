How to use totems of undying in Minecraft

Totems of Undying are one of the most valuable items that Minecraft players can get their hands on. They are the only way to cheat death in the game and can be used in regular worlds as well as PVP worlds.

They're difficult to find and have to be used in a certain way in order to work, but they're more than worth the struggle. Here's how to find them and use them.

Finding and using totems of undying in Minecraft

Currently, Minecraft players have just one method of obtaining these items: through mob drops. The only mob that can drop a Totem of Undying is an Evoker. These can spawn in raids, on Normal or Hard difficulty, or in Woodland Mansions. They have a 100% drop rate if players are able to kill them.

Evokers will always drop one Totem of Undying when killed. Image via Minecraft

Only one Totem of Undying can be used at a time. One Totem of Undying will protect the user from death and provide them with the following status effects for a short amount of time after it is used:

Absorption II (5 seconds)

Regeneration II (45 seconds for Java Edition) (40 seconds for Bedrock Edition)

Fire Resistance I (40 seconds)

Ferengi Crimes @ Elim Garak @ScuzBrains I GOT RGE TOTEM OF UNDYING I GOT RGE TOTEM OF UNDYING

There's only one way to properly use a Totem of Undying. It won't work from any inventory slot, so players can't just have one on their person and expect it to work. It has to be in their hand.

Having it in the main inventory row is helpful, but death often comes too quick for players to switch to the Totem of Undying in time to prevent it. Placing it in the off hand is the best way for Minecraft players to ensure they won't die.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This will take the place of arrows or the map that players usually have in this slot, but the tradeoff is probably worth it. After it's used, it goes away, so players will need to equip another one.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider