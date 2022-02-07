"You have to keep it down!": Minecraft star TommyInnit gets a noise complaint from his landlord

During a recent stream, Minecraft star TommyInnit got a call from his landlord for a noise complaint. The streamer was being loud while playing Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion and talking to Ranboo. He apologized to the landlord on the call during the stream.

The content creator has a unique personality on the internet. He portrays himself as loud and funny, which can also be annoying at times. After a lot of problems while shifting, he finally moved to his new house in Brighton. However, his loudness cost him when his landlord called.

At the 2:54 mark in the stream clip, he said:

"He was like, 'You have to keep it down, you have to!'"

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit gets a call from his landlord for being too loud

While streaming from his new apartment, the Minecraft star was humorously singing 'That's what I Like' by Bruno Mars and while playing Spooky Jump Scare Mansion. He was loudly singing the song while suddenly his telephone rang and he stopped abruptly.

The streamer playing Spooky Jump Scare Mansion (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

He started to panic as he knew it was his landlord. He tried to pause the game but was unable to, as the ghost was chasing him in the game. While laughing hard, Ranboo told him to press escape to pause. He paused the game and picked up the telephone.

While Ranboo kept laughing at the hilarious situation, TommyInnit silently listened to his landlord, nodding at intervals. He apologized to his landlord and also mentioned that it's a Saturday, indicating that it was a weekend and people wouldn't mind the loudness as much.

At 1:40 into the stream clip, he said:

"Yeah, okay. Again, I'm really really sorry. I promise I'll keep it down. No I don't have friends over."

The streamer talking to his landlord (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

During the call, the Minecraft streamer also mentioned that he didn't have any friends in the apartment. He apologized for the final time and ended the call. After that, he expressed his shock and sorrow just by his facial expression and didn't say anything for a few seconds.

After a while he told Ranboo about the conversation with his landlord while laughing. In the end, he brushed the whole thing off and stated how he was a big man now and these things wouldn't hold him back.

TommyInnit's fans react to his panicked call with his landlord

As expected, Tommyinnit's fans took to Twitter to express their reactions at the hilarious incident that had befallen the popular streamer. The reactions even ranged from written quips to hilarious fanarts.

Many made fun of the streamer and some even went against the landlord to portray him negatively.

Many made fun of the streamer and some even went against the landlord to portray him negatively. Some were scared that his landlord may cut the wifi line during a stream.

