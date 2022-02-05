5 things to know about Minecraft Adventure mode

In Minecraft, players can choose from various game modes. One of them is adventure mode. This is a very unusual type of game mode. There are several things that players can and cannot do in this mode.

Most conventional game modes like Survival, Creative or Hardcore are pretty standard amongst players, but very few know about adventure mode. This mode is one of the least popular modes because it is only valuable for a handful of people for a particular purpose. Hence, there are a few things to know about this unique game mode.

Five must-know things about Minecraft Adventure mode

5) The mode can only be activated via command

game mode command activates the mode (Image via Minecraft)

Many players might get confused about getting into the mode because it doesn't come up while creating a new world. Players can only enter this mode by changing the game mode while in the world. They can make any survival or creative world and insert a command to switch it to adventure mode.

4) Players can interact with mobs and craft items

Mobs can be interacted with in this mode (Image via Minecraft)

Although players can't do much in this mode, they can still interact with mob entities in the game. They can kill mobs, trade with villagers and feed them food. Apart from many other blocked-off things, interactions with mobs have been retained in this mode.

Another thing players can do in this mode is craft items. Even if players can't directly use tools on any blocks, they can still make them along with other things.

3) Mainly controlled by commands

Commands can give powers to the player in this mode (Image via Minecraft)

Players will have to rely on commands to practically do most of the things in this game mode. Since this mode is not meant for playing normally, players can change things by putting in commands only.

2) Used for creating custom maps and servers

Players can't break blocks on servers because of this mode (Image via Minecraft)

The primary purpose of this game mode is that it can be used to create custom maps or servers. There are a lot of griefers in the community who can enter a world and destroy everything. Hence, building a map or a server on adventure mode prevents them from ruining anything.

1) Can't break or place blocks

Cannot break or place any blocks in this mode (Image via Minecraft)

The main feature of this mode in the game is that players can't break or place blocks. As soon as players enter the world, they will notice that no block in the game can be mined by either hand or tools. This is why Adventure Mode is great for making any custom map or server and why command blocks are the only way to change anything in the game.

