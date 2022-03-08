Why is Hypixel such a popular server in Minecraft?

Hypixel is arguably the most famous Minecraft server in the gaming community. It boasts over 100 thousand concurrent players at peak hours and has been on top for many years. Soon after the release of Minecraft, gamers jumped into multiplayer servers made by developers to have fun with other players. Hypixel was at the forefront of this trend as it was found in early 2013.

In its 8-year journey, the server saw over 18 million different players and over 216 thousand concurrent players in April 2021. It also has four Guinness World Records in several categories for the most popular Minecraft server. Over the years, the server has shaped and morphed itself constantly to be at the forefront of multiplayer gameplay.

Why Hypixel is so popular in Minecraft

Constantly evolving minigames

The journey of the famed server began in 2013 when it mainly offered adventure maps to play in. There are several minigames that gamers can play while they wait for other players. However, gradually, players gravitated towards these minigames more than actual adventure maps. This is when the developers of the server started focussing on these minigames.

Herobrine Mansion adventure map (Image via Danchigai Pinshape)

Soon enough, these minigames like bedwars, skywars, and other minigames became the server's main identity. As the concept of minigames was new and trending, it gained a lot of attention, and thousands of players started to flock.

As the years passed, the server owners and their team expanded and enhanced the server in all aspects. They were left making adventure maps and completely focused on what the player base wanted to play. In doing so, they attracted millions of players.

The server entrance and game selection area (Image via Minecraft)

Many players compare Hypixel to Mineplex, another famous server. Both offered similar kinds of gameplay and were sworn rivals. However, several controversies surrounded Mineplex that they were using bots to fake the player count, and many minigames were copied from Hypixel. Nonetheless, the famous server is going strong to this day.

All minigames offered by the server

All the games they offer (Image via hypixel.net)

In eight years of its existence, the popular Minecraft server has had many minigames come and go. They started off with paintball, blitz survival game, TNT run, etc., but now they have a set type of minigames that are played by millions. Here is the complete list of all the games the server offers:

BedWars

SkyWars

Murder Mystery

Arcade Games

UHC Champions

Arena Brawl

Build Battle

Cops and Crims

Duels

Mega Walls

Paintball Warfare

Quakecraft

Blitz Survival Games

Smash Heroes

The TNT Games

Turbo Kart Racers

VampireZ

The Walls

Warlords

Since many of these minigames are all packed in one server, players who want to play with their friends and have fun need not look further than this. There are some games that are as old as the server itself and some fresh additions that keep the server alive to this day.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

