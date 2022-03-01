5 best servers for Minecraft Bedwars in 2022

Minecraft has some very active servers with a host of popular mini-games. One of these popular mini-games is called Bedwars. The objective of Bedwars is for players to find and destroy the beds of opposing players to defeat them. However, players must also protect their beds at all costs.

Players can continue to respawn as long as their bed is still around, leading to fun battles.

Best Minecraft servers for Bedwars in 2022

Bedwars can be an exciting mini-game that will keep players coming back for more. These are some of the best Bedwar servers to play in 2022:

5) Blockdrop (bedwars.games)

Blockdrop is a fast growing server with players from all ends of the spectrum of competitiveness. (Image via Pengautix Streams/Youtube)

Players looking for a little bit of everything will enjoy Blockdrop. Boasting a server with areas for both the seasoned and the new players will feel welcome here. On top of that, it offers the ability to play not just Bedwars but also other modes, such as Skyblock and Survival.

Minecraft players can also access it on a wide variety of versions from 1.8 to the current.

4) Herobrine.org (herobrine.org)

Herobrine.org boasts an impressive number of mini-games including bedwars. (Image via GamingAnime/ Youtube)

Players looking for a highly active server with a large number of mini-games, including Bedwars, will fall in love with Herobrine.org. With a recently updated Bedwars mode and access to other games such as Skyblock, Survival, Earth Towny, and Skywars, players have a lot to do.

With a large userbase, players are bound to find someone new to play with very easily.

3) Sky Kingdoms (skykingdoms.net)

Sky Kingdoms is a very popular and very active Minecraft server that features multiple game modes in addition to Bedwars. (Image via skykingdoms.net)

Sky Kingdoms is another popular server that houses a lot of different game modes for players to partake in. With such an active community and more players joining every day, it's a great time to join up for some great Bedwars battles.

Of course, there are other popular game modes for players to choose from, so they are not confined to doing just a single game mode.

2) Mineland (mineland.net)

Mineland hosts many players with a great community that is growing rapidly. (Image via theXDcubest, Youtube)

Mineland is an excellent server that hosts many different players from different backgrounds.

On top of having a great community with an awesome Bedwars server, it also allows players to create their own games, which is an excellent feature as it allows almost unlimited customization. Players looking for a very customized experience will find their home at Mineland.

1) Twerion.net (twerion.net)

Twerion is a German Minecraft server that has a lot of different users for players to interact with. (Image via blackspigot.com)

Twerion is a German server with an extremely fast-growing userbase. They have an active Bedwars community and various other mini-games that players can partake in.

With a mix of cracked and new players, players may want to check out this amazing server to see what fun can be had.

