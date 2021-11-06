Top 5 things to do in Minecraft Skyblock

Minecraft has a plethora of maps and game modes to choose from. Each one has its own set of mini-games, quest lines, and genres. Skyblock is one of the most popular game modes/maps in Minecraft. It requires players to unleash their creativity and survive thousands of blocks up in the air with minimal resources.

Skyblock spawns the player on a small piece of land in the middle of the sky. With some basic resources at their disposal, the player must try and survive while progressing as one does in Minecraft. Listed below are the top five things for players to do on Skyblock.

Minecraft Skyblock: 5 best steps to progress

5) Make a Cobblestone generator

A cobblestone generator (Image via Minecraft)

As Skyblock spawns the player on a small airborne land, blocks are the most important resource in this game mode. They are needed to expand and make room for players to work properly on their progression. They are used to make platforms connecting to other structures located in the sky.

A cobblestone generator can generate an infinite number of cobblestone blocks for the player. It is quite easy to make, and the materials required are present within every Skyblock chest.

4) Expand

A player's expanded Skyblock island (Image via u/sioutdoors on Reddit)

The congested nature of Skyblock spawn makes it essential that the player expands their island and makes some platforms, open areas, and houses to escape or gain room to fight mobs during the night. Expanding gives a lot of options to the player in terms of traversing the map and storage.

3) Make an infinite water source

An infinite water source (Image via Minecraft)

Water is one of the most important resources in Skyblock. It is needed to make farms and can also be used to feather a player’s fall from higher platforms to lower ones in Minecraft. It is also one of the easiest things to build in the game.

All it requires is a 3x1 rectangle with water filled in it. Taking water from only the middle block will ensure the water never depletes.

2) Make a platform to spawn mobs or a mob spawner

Players should make a platform away from their base of operations and use it to spawn mobs. Hostile mobs drop many useful items, which can be essential in any game mode of Minecraft. Examples include bows, string, arrows, bonemeal, etc.

Also, killing mobs gives the player experience, which can be used to enchant gear and books. A better idea would be to build a mob farm, the most profitable of which is a skeleton spawner, which gives a fair amount of experience points and a plethora of bows and arrows.

1) Build a wheat farm

A big wheat farm in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Wheat seeds are one of the most freely accessible items in Minecraft. They can be obtained by breaking grass. Even in Skyblock, there are areas where grass is available. Players can use wheat seeds to grow wheat and can make bread from that. Bread is one of the most common and useful sources of food and is one of the most freely accessible items in Minecraft. They can be obtained by breaking grass.

Even in Skyblock, there are areas where grass is available. Players can use wheat seeds to grow wheat, and can make bread from that. Bread is one of the most common and useful sources of food.

Skyblock is one of the most popular maps to play in Minecraft, and there are many ways in which players can progress. The aforementioned steps, however, can serve as some of the simplest ways to get through this grueling map.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi