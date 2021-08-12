How to build a cobblestone generator in Minecraft Skyblock

For Minecraft players trying out Skyblock maps, creating a cobblestone generator will likely be one of the first (if not the first) things that they do in order to begin their accumulation of resources.

Cobblestone is hugely important in Minecraft's Skyblock survival maps, as it is often used to expand the player's starting area into other biomes and locations. Without cobblestone, Skyblock players can easily stretch their limited resources too thin and end up in a bad spot. Fortunately, creating an automatic source of cobblestone is simple and can be made immediately in any Skyblock map that provides a water and lava bucket in its initial spawn chest.

Minecraft: Creating the cobblestone generator in Skyblock

Image via Mojang

Though there are a few ways to create a functional cobblestone generator, Minecraft Skyblock players going through the trials and tribulations of learning the ropes will likely want to keep things simple. Likely the easiest way to create a cobble generator involves digging a small shape in the ground, placing a block, then the water and lava, and then removing the block. Doing so will allow the water and lava to flow naturally into each other, creating a block of cobblestone where the placeholder block once was.

In order to create this Minecraft Skyblock staple, players will want to begin by digging a one block deep trench in the shape of an uppercase T. Next, place a block in the center of this trench, most blocks will do as long as they aren't potentially flammable due to proximity to lava. Once the block is in place, fill the two slots opposite the block with your water and lava provided in starter buckets. Once those liquids are securely in place, destroy the central block. Doing so will allow the lava and water to meet in the center and generate Minecraft players their cobblestone. All that is left to do is to mine the cobblestone when needed.

Image via Mojang

Many Minecraft players will realize that this method clearly doesn't produce as much cobblestone as other methods, but for those just starting out on a Skyblock map, it can serve the initial purpose of building and expansion. Once players have a more established island and are connected to other areas, they can begin to use various methods to generate cobblestone in much larger quantities to suit their needs.

