5 things players didn’t know about the Bed in Minecraft

The humble bed is a critical item within the game, allowing for many vital mechanics such as respawning and bypassing night-time.

Beds were added to Minecraft over 10 years ago, in February 2011, making their first appearance officially in beta version 1.3. Being such an old block, there is quite a lot of lore regarding the simple bed that players might not know.

The extent of knowledge most players have is that if their bed is destroyed, they will spawn at the default location of the world. As will be discovered however, there is much more to the nifty and classic Minecraft Bed block.

Unknown facts about the Bed in Minecraft

#5 Players can tuck themselves into bed

Tucked into bed

In order to be tucked into the sheets while sleeping in a bed in Minecraft, players are able to hold the crouch key while attempting to sleep normally.

This will show a different animation to the default one, with a player snugly tucked under the sheets while resting. Although aesthetically pleasing, there is no practical difference to sleeping like this, and it's just a visual effect.

#4 It is possible to ice skate on beds

Ice skating on beds in Minecraft

Players are able to ice skate on beds in Minecraft via simply placing beds on top of ice and running normally over said beds.

This will cause the mechanics of the bed block to act in exactly the same way as ice, making for some interesting and funny scenes.

#3 The bed is used in Speedrunning

Minecraft beds are vital in speedrunning the game

Now, a lot of players interested in speedrunning may already know this, but the importance of the bed in the current Minecraft speedrunning meta cannot be overstated.

The bed is specifically used to kill the Ender dragon, in order to beat the game. This is possible due to the unique mechanic such that if a player attempts to sleep in the End dimension, their bed will explode, dealing large amounts of damage to anything nearby.

#2 It's possible to sleep during the day

Players can sleep during thunderstorms

Minecraft thunderstorms can be scary, especially such that the lightning from above has the chance to strike mobs such as creepers and turn them into far more intimidating versions of themselves.

Luckily however, players are able to skip an entire thunderstorm by simply sleeping though it. This is also currently a method players can use to sleep during the day, which typically is not permitted.

#1 Players take fall damage after getting out of a bed

A bed will not break a fall

If a player quickly gets into a sleeping state by interacting with a bed while falling, they will not take any fall damage. Straight away at least...

The correct amount of fall damage is applied right after a player gets out of the sleeping state; definitely not a nice surprise to wake up to!