5 best Minecraft Java servers that are open to everyone

Although over a decade old, Minecraft is still one of the most popular games of recent times and boasts over 100 million monthly unique players in 2021.

One of the most popular aspects of Minecraft is multiplayer. Users can join its multiplayer servers to enjoy the game with friends over the internet or make new ones from all over the world.

Although not all Minecraft servers are publicly available for everyone to join, many are.

Five great Minecraft Java Edition public servers anyone can join

5) Purple Prison

Server IP Address: purpleprison.org

One of the friendliest servers (Image via Purple Prison)

Purple Prison is the perfect Minecraft server for anyone looking for something new and exciting. It's been open to the public for over eight years and has been joined by over 4 million unique players.

This server is great for making new friends and boasts a large Discord community of 50,000 active members to interact with. For anyone looking for a fun and welcoming new Minecraft server community to join, it is worth checking out.

4) Mineclub

Server IP Address: play.mineclub.com

Mineclub is an innovative new Minecraft Java server built around hanging out and having fun. On this server, gamers can chill out, make new friends, and participate in awesome fun minigames.

What's great about this server, in particular, is the relaxed vibe it gives off. Mineclub is a server that doesn't take itself too seriously and aims to be a social hub for Minecraft.

3) UniverseMC

Server IP Address: universemc.us

The idea behind UniverseMC is to provide an experience that can be enjoyed by everyone — not just Minecraft veterans. From the intense PvP Factions mode to chilled-out creative mode, this server also has something for every single user out there to enjoy.

It has come far since it first opened its doors in 2017. With over four years of experience under its belt, this server has enjoyed over 1 million unique players and is still growing. For gamers looking for a brilliantly fun server that anyone can join, UniverseMC should be considered.

2) Jartex Network

Server IP Address: play.jartexnetwork.com

This server, Jartex Network, is currently one of the most popular cracked Minecraft Java servers in existence. This means that anyone can join it, whether they have purchased an official copy of the game or not.

Furthermore, there are many things to do on this server. All the most popular game modes are supported, such as Factions, Skyblock, Survival, and much more. Overall, Jartex Network is an excellent place for anyone to join and get stuck into the fun of Minecraft multiplayer.

1) Hypixel

Server IP Address: play.hypixel.net

Hypixel is the most popular Minecraft server ever and allows anyone to join (Image via Mojang)

Hypixel is currently the world's most popular Minecraft public server, and for good reason. It offers players so many things to do that it's easy to get overwhelmed.

There are over 20 custom minigames to play on this server, and all of them are nothing short of top quality and radically fun. Currently, the most popular game modes are Bedwars, Murder Mystery, Skyblock, and Build Battle.

For anyone looking for a public Minecraft server in which anyone can join, Hypixel is a must-try. Multiple popular Minecraft YouTubers are known to record here, such as Technoblade, Netherblocked, Pigtoots, and IDeactivateMC.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer