Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA and Sneegsnag hilariously annoys everyone on Origins SMP

Recently, Minecraft streamers Ph1LzA and Sneegsnag hilariously disturbs and annoys everyone on the Origins SMP server with funny sounds from Sneeg's soundboard. They flew around other members and played hilariously funny sounds through the proximity mic in the game.

Origins SMP is a well-known Minecraft server where several famous streamers and content creators play together.

It is based on a special mod called Origins mod, which allows players to choose their origins from different creatures in the game. Depending on the type of origin chosen, players will have certain powers that they can use while playing the game.

Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA and Sneegsnag humorously disturbs everyone on Origins SMP

In Origins SMP, Ph1LzA was an Elytrian, and Sneeg was an inchling. Hence, the inchling can sit on the elytrian's shoulder to fly anywhere. Both Minecraft streamers used this technique to fly together.

At the beginning of the stream clip, the mischievous duo decided to fly past Jack Manifold and play a funny fart sound from the soundboard. The Elytrian flew around Jack Manifold, who was in a boat, and the inchling quickly played the sound. Almost instantly, they flew away, laughing hard at the hilarious prank.

Both streamers flying past Jack Manifold (Image via PhilzaCLIPS YouTube)

Once again, they flew down into a cave where they saw Jack Manifold. Even after Jack greeted them, both the pranksters played the funny fart sound again and flew away. While flying away, Jack Manifold screamed this at 0:44 into the stream clip:

That's all you do!

Both the mischievous Minecraft streamers laughed even harder after hearing how annoyed Jack was. Later on, Ph1LzA requested that Sneeg add the popular 'boom' sound used in many memes. Sneeg laughed and added it to his soundboard to annoy more server members.

Both the streamers laughing hard at the hilarious pranks (Image via PhilzaCLIPS YouTube)

They flew down once again, where Jack and Wilbur Soot talked about wood types for building. Immediately, they played the hilarious boom sound and flew away, disturbing the server members. While laughing hard, Ph1LzA screamed this at 1:28 into the stream clip:

It's so stupid!

For the final prank, Ph1LzA stole a slow-falling potion from Wilbur's chest while Sneeg made a compilation of every funny sound. While preparing for the prank, they laughed so hard that they started crying out of it.

Wilbur getting annoyed by the funny sounds (Image via PhilzaCLIPS YouTube)

As they flew down to Jack and Wilbur, they played all the funny sounds simultaneously while flying slowly due to the potion. Both Jack and Wilbur were completely silent as they were constantly disturbed by the mischievous duo.

