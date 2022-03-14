Minecraft star TommyInnit meets Ranboo in the UK

Fans of famous Minecraft stars TommyInnit and Ranboo were ecstatic to see both meet up in the UK. The former posted a photo of himself with Ranboo, captioning it "the boys are back in town."

The American streamer recently returned to Brighton, where Tommy soon contacted him for a meetup.

Both streamers are world-famous, with millions of followers and subscribers on Twitch and YouTube, respectively. They also have huge followings on their respective social media handles.

Both are frequently seen together in Minecraft videos and IRL vlogs. They are one of the critical members of the famed Dream SMP server.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit the boys are back in town the boys are back in town https://t.co/9mxCRLQtFo

Reaction from fans on Minecraft stars TommyInnit and Ranboo meeting up

Followers of the two were already delighted to see the famous American streamer return to the UK. Furthermore, when TommyInnit posted a picture of them together, their followers lost their minds.

The post received thousands of likes and comments within a few hours as people flooded the tweet. Other well-known streamers and content creators also commented on the photo.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @tommyinnit We back and ready to stand in various places @tommyinnit We back and ready to stand in various places

Ranboo himself commented on the photo tweeted by Tommy. He returned to Brighton a few days back and posted a few pictures on his own Twitter handle as well. He was with Aimsey at the time but soon met with Tommy.

hannah @maybeiwasboring @tommyinnit @Ranboosaysstuff did aimsey take this photo the angle seems short @tommyinnit @Ranboosaysstuff did aimsey take this photo the angle seems short

mel! @Shroombies @tommyinnit @Ranboosaysstuff Did Aimsey take this photo this is like a worm's-eye pov @tommyinnit @Ranboosaysstuff Did Aimsey take this photo this is like a worm's-eye pov

Aimsey, another well-known streamer, commented on the photo, appreciating herself and how well a picture she clicked. She was with the Minecraft stars during their meetup and was the one to click the image.

She was previously seen with Ranboo when he posted about his return to Brighton.

Several fans also humorously pointed out how the image was taken from a low angle and speculated that Aimsey must've taken the photo. They were later proved correct as the streamer herself commented on it.

Several people also talked about the previous hilarious conversations both Minecraft stars had on Twitter about going to a s**ip club. When people saw both together in the photo, they humorously expressed their nervousness about whether the duo would go or not.

Other than that, thousands of fans were delighted to see their favorite streamers meet each other. They expressed their delight and mentioned the name 'Alliumduo,' made for the duo during their Dream SMP stories.

