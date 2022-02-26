Minecraft star Ranboo swaps face with Leonardo DiCaprio, explains joke to fans

Minecraft streamer Ranboo is known for keeping his face relatively private. He usually wears a mask and glasses to hide it.

In fact, he recently made waves for doing an eye reveal and wowing his fans. He's even done a hand reveal on Twitter before but has largely stopped short of showing his face.

Many Minecraft fans thought he had finally revealed his face when some photos surfaced of him. Others noted that the star streamer bore at least a passing resemblance to Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

It was then revealed that the photos were a joke and not real, leaving some fans laughing and others disappointed that they had been fooled.

Ranboo explains to Minecraft fans what happened with DiCaprio face swap

The Minecraft star had this to say on-stream when fans brought up the infamous photos:

"I'm sorry, it is actually not a face tune. It's not like the face tune. What Ted did, and what Connor did, as well, is they got the same photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and just face swapped him with me. So, the reason why, you know, that version looks so much like Leonardo DiCaprio is because it is literally, actually Leonardo DiCaprio, and not my face."

Many fans took these photos and ran with them, which is what prompted the response in the first place.

Others were admittedly surprised that one of their favorite streamers resembled a legendary actor. The internet was set ablaze when this happened, so Ranboo naturally needed to explain the joke.

ranboo looks like leonardo dicaprio????

o(-( i’m confused ranboo looks like leonardo dicaprio???? o(-( i’m confused

A few fans decided to run with it even further, going so far as to make fan art of the Ranboo x DiCaprio images.

Ranboo revealed as Leonardo DiCaprio (Image via SaberStar/Twitter)

There was initially quite a bit of debate on Twitter about whether or not the image was genuine or just using DiCaprio's face. When it was ultimately revealed to be the actor's face, those who thought it was initially felt rightfully vindicated.

Trippy Ty 🎗BLACK HISTORY MONTH ✊🏾 @Trippy_Ty777 I WAS RIGHT RANBOO'S FACE WAS LEONARDO DICPARIO IN THE SECOND PIC I WAS RIGHT RANBOO'S FACE WAS LEONARDO DICPARIO IN THE SECOND PIC

For now, Minecraft fans will need to continue speculating as to what Ranboo's full face looks like.

