Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championship 20 (Image via Noxcrew)
Manish Kumar Choudhary
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Mar 27, 2022 05:27 PM IST
Feature

After a three-month hiatus, Noxcrew finally returned with their esteemed and anticipated Minecraft Championship. After MC Championship 19, the Noxcrew team went on a break as no tournaments have taken place so far.

On March 5, Noxcrew officially announced the twentieth iteration of the MC Championship. Soon after, they revealed all the teams and members that would be participating in the event.

The much-awaited event finally took place on March 26. After a series of nine unique mini-games, the winning team of the Minecraft Championship 20 was decided.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20 breakdown

Who won MCC 20?

After eight mini-games, Yellow Yaks and Aqua Axolotls emerged as the top two teams. The Yellow Yaks team featured Illumina, SB737, FalseSymmetry, and cubfan135. On the other hand, HBomb94, 5up, GeminiTay, and Antfrost were members of Aqua Axolotls.

The final game of Dodgebolt took place between the Yellow Yaks and Aqua Axolotls. Out of the three rounds, Aqua Axolotls won them all and became the winner of the MCC 20.

The tournament ended with Yellow Yaks coming out on top with a total of 23662 coins. Unfortunately, Aqua Axolotls failed to win MCC 20 due to a shortage of just 82 coins.

Overall team rankings

👑Our MCC 20 Champions are the Aqua Axolotls👑@Antfrost @GeminiTayMC @HBomb94 @5uppps What a finale! ✨ https://t.co/CaEDLCdD1W

Here are the overall coins collected by every team throughout the tournament:

  1. Yellow Yaks - 23662
  2. Aqua Axolotls - 23580
  3. Green Geckos - 21377
  4. Blue Bats - 18362
  5. Orange Ocelots - 17774
  6. Cyan Coyotes - 17070
  7. Pink Parrots - 15997
  8. Lime Llamas - 14248
  9. Purple Pandas - 13105
  10. Red Rabbits - 11650

Individual rankings

Illumina became the top player in the individual rankings by collecting 3,865 coins. Here are the overall rankings of every player who participated in the tournament:

  1. Illumina - 3,865
  2. Quig - 3,466
  3. Punz - 3,246
  4. Antfrost - 3,183
  5. HBomb94 - 3,009
  6. Fruitberries - 3,002
  7. SB737 - 2,982
  8. 5up - 2,966
  9. CaptainSparklez - 2,719
  10. Ph1LzA - 2,712
  11. Ranboo - 2,707
  12. PeteZahHutt - 2,678
  13. TapL - 2,536
  14. Cubfan135 - 2,429
  15. Purpled - 2,347
  16. Seapeekay - 2,164
  17. InTheLittleWood - 2,164
  18. GeminiTay - 2,143
  19. Krtzy - 2,117
  20. FalseSymmetry - 2,065
  21. Smajor1995 - 2,056
  22. Ryguyrocky - 2,036
  23. Tubbo - 1,987
  24. Awesamdude - 1,932
  25. TommyInnit - 1,907
  26. PrestonPlayz - 1,886
  27. CaptainPuffy - 1,758
  28. Ponk - 1,622
  29. JackManifoldTV - 1,616
  30. TheOrionSound - 1,591
  31. Sneegsnag - 1,505
  32. WilburSoot - 1,463
  33. GoodTimesWithScar - 1,434
  34. ElainaExe - 1,426
  35. ConnorEatsPants - 1,396
  36. ShubbleYT - 1,351
  37. KaraCorvus - 1,298
  38. The_Eret - 1,140
  39. vGumiho - 1,136
  40. Nihachu - 913

Hundreds and thousands of viewers joined the streams to watch their favorite streamers compete against others, making the tournament a huge success.

Fans are hoping that Noxcrew will host another Minecraft Championship next month. Players can expect to see an announcement in the coming weeks if they decide to do so.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
