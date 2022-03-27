Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20: Final standings, winners, and more

After a three-month hiatus, Noxcrew finally returned with their esteemed and anticipated Minecraft Championship. After MC Championship 19, the Noxcrew team went on a break as no tournaments have taken place so far.

On March 5, Noxcrew officially announced the twentieth iteration of the MC Championship. Soon after, they revealed all the teams and members that would be participating in the event.

The much-awaited event finally took place on March 26. After a series of nine unique mini-games, the winning team of the Minecraft Championship 20 was decided.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20 breakdown

Who won MCC 20?

After eight mini-games, Yellow Yaks and Aqua Axolotls emerged as the top two teams. The Yellow Yaks team featured Illumina, SB737, FalseSymmetry, and cubfan135. On the other hand, HBomb94, 5up, GeminiTay, and Antfrost were members of Aqua Axolotls.

The final game of Dodgebolt took place between the Yellow Yaks and Aqua Axolotls. Out of the three rounds, Aqua Axolotls won them all and became the winner of the MCC 20.

The tournament ended with Yellow Yaks coming out on top with a total of 23662 coins. Unfortunately, Aqua Axolotls failed to win MCC 20 due to a shortage of just 82 coins.

Overall team rankings

Here are the overall coins collected by every team throughout the tournament:

Yellow Yaks - 23662 Aqua Axolotls - 23580 Green Geckos - 21377 Blue Bats - 18362 Orange Ocelots - 17774 Cyan Coyotes - 17070 Pink Parrots - 15997 Lime Llamas - 14248 Purple Pandas - 13105 Red Rabbits - 11650

Individual rankings

Illumina became the top player in the individual rankings by collecting 3,865 coins. Here are the overall rankings of every player who participated in the tournament:

Illumina - 3,865 Quig - 3,466 Punz - 3,246 Antfrost - 3,183 HBomb94 - 3,009 Fruitberries - 3,002 SB737 - 2,982 5up - 2,966 CaptainSparklez - 2,719 Ph1LzA - 2,712 Ranboo - 2,707 PeteZahHutt - 2,678 TapL - 2,536 Cubfan135 - 2,429 Purpled - 2,347 Seapeekay - 2,164 InTheLittleWood - 2,164 GeminiTay - 2,143 Krtzy - 2,117 FalseSymmetry - 2,065 Smajor1995 - 2,056 Ryguyrocky - 2,036 Tubbo - 1,987 Awesamdude - 1,932 TommyInnit - 1,907 PrestonPlayz - 1,886 CaptainPuffy - 1,758 Ponk - 1,622 JackManifoldTV - 1,616 TheOrionSound - 1,591 Sneegsnag - 1,505 WilburSoot - 1,463 GoodTimesWithScar - 1,434 ElainaExe - 1,426 ConnorEatsPants - 1,396 ShubbleYT - 1,351 KaraCorvus - 1,298 The_Eret - 1,140 vGumiho - 1,136 Nihachu - 913

Hundreds and thousands of viewers joined the streams to watch their favorite streamers compete against others, making the tournament a huge success.

Fans are hoping that Noxcrew will host another Minecraft Championship next month. Players can expect to see an announcement in the coming weeks if they decide to do so.

