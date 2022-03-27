Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20: Final standings, winners, and more

After a three-month hiatus, Noxcrew finally returned with their esteemed and anticipated Minecraft Championship. After MC Championship 19, the Noxcrew team went on a break as no tournaments have taken place so far.
On March 5, Noxcrew officially announced the twentieth iteration of the MC Championship. Soon after, they revealed all the teams and members that would be participating in the event.
The much-awaited event finally took place on March 26. After a series of nine unique mini-games, the winning team of the Minecraft Championship 20 was decided.
Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20 breakdown
Who won MCC 20?
After eight mini-games, Yellow Yaks and Aqua Axolotls emerged as the top two teams. The Yellow Yaks team featured Illumina, SB737, FalseSymmetry, and cubfan135. On the other hand, HBomb94, 5up, GeminiTay, and Antfrost were members of Aqua Axolotls.
The final game of Dodgebolt took place between the Yellow Yaks and Aqua Axolotls. Out of the three rounds, Aqua Axolotls won them all and became the winner of the MCC 20.
The tournament ended with Yellow Yaks coming out on top with a total of 23662 coins. Unfortunately, Aqua Axolotls failed to win MCC 20 due to a shortage of just 82 coins.
Overall team rankings
Here are the overall coins collected by every team throughout the tournament:
- Yellow Yaks - 23662
- Aqua Axolotls - 23580
- Green Geckos - 21377
- Blue Bats - 18362
- Orange Ocelots - 17774
- Cyan Coyotes - 17070
- Pink Parrots - 15997
- Lime Llamas - 14248
- Purple Pandas - 13105
- Red Rabbits - 11650
Individual rankings
Illumina became the top player in the individual rankings by collecting 3,865 coins. Here are the overall rankings of every player who participated in the tournament:
- Illumina - 3,865
- Quig - 3,466
- Punz - 3,246
- Antfrost - 3,183
- HBomb94 - 3,009
- Fruitberries - 3,002
- SB737 - 2,982
- 5up - 2,966
- CaptainSparklez - 2,719
- Ph1LzA - 2,712
- Ranboo - 2,707
- PeteZahHutt - 2,678
- TapL - 2,536
- Cubfan135 - 2,429
- Purpled - 2,347
- Seapeekay - 2,164
- InTheLittleWood - 2,164
- GeminiTay - 2,143
- Krtzy - 2,117
- FalseSymmetry - 2,065
- Smajor1995 - 2,056
- Ryguyrocky - 2,036
- Tubbo - 1,987
- Awesamdude - 1,932
- TommyInnit - 1,907
- PrestonPlayz - 1,886
- CaptainPuffy - 1,758
- Ponk - 1,622
- JackManifoldTV - 1,616
- TheOrionSound - 1,591
- Sneegsnag - 1,505
- WilburSoot - 1,463
- GoodTimesWithScar - 1,434
- ElainaExe - 1,426
- ConnorEatsPants - 1,396
- ShubbleYT - 1,351
- KaraCorvus - 1,298
- The_Eret - 1,140
- vGumiho - 1,136
- Nihachu - 913
Hundreds and thousands of viewers joined the streams to watch their favorite streamers compete against others, making the tournament a huge success.
Fans are hoping that Noxcrew will host another Minecraft Championship next month. Players can expect to see an announcement in the coming weeks if they decide to do so.