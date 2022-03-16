How to blow up a TNT block in Minecraft

TNT is a fascinating block in Minecraft that can explode and destroy other blocks and entities around it. These are the most basic explosion-related items in the game. However, when new players find the block for the first time, they might have a hard time activating the block itself.

TNT is a block that is a little tricky to craft, needing sand and gunpowder. Gunpowder can be obtained by a Creeper that also has explosive tendencies. Other than that, it can be found in Desert Temple, Woodland Mansion, Buried Treasure or Shipwreck. New players might have difficulty activating the block, however, there are several ways to use it.

Ways to activate and blow up a TNT block in Minecraft

How to activate the block

Many new players simply try to hit the TNT block with their bare hands or try to use a torch to light the block, however, none of these methods activates the block. Activating the block can be a little tricky at first, but once players understand the mechanics, it will become quite easy.

Flint and steel is the most common way to activate the block (Image via Minecraft)

Players must understand that these blocks are only affected by anything related to fire or redstone. Any item that causes a fire or emits an active redstone signal can activate the block. These are all the ways in which players can activate the block:

Using flint and steel or fire charge to fire up the block

Using any item enchanted with fire aspect

Power redstone current by any redstone-activated item like redstone torch, redstone block, lever, button, activator rail, etc.

Any flaming projectile like burning arrows

By a spreading fire or lava

By another exploding entity, like another TNT block or Creeper

Lightning bolt

Explosive skulls from a Wither

Different ways to activate the block (Image via Minecraft)

Once activated, the block gets affected by gravity and becomes a free block to move anywhere (it cannot be pushed by a player or mob). The primed block takes about four seconds to blow up.

This can give players the chance to run away from the block and not get affected by the explosion. If the block is activated by any other explosion, it can blow up in 0.5 to 1.5 seconds.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul