Top 5 Redstone builds for Minecraft Survival

Redstone is largely used as a power source in Minecraft, and its uses mostly deal with automation and machinery, brewing, and crafting. Using Redstone, players can incorporate Redstone-powered circuits into the game that carry out many processes from automatic farming and secret passages to airborne TNT bombers and mob XP farms.

Players spend hours and days working on Redstone-powered builds and eventually share them with the community on social media platforms like YouTube, Tiktok, and Reddit. This article will showcase some of the best and most creative Redstone builds that are great for Minecraft Survival.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft Survival: 5 best Redstone builds

5) Cliff Redstone house

This creatively done build consists of a base built inside a mountain. Throughout the lengthy process of exploring the base, players can notice that many different components of the structure are controlled via Redstone circuits. For example, the base contains multiple hidden rooms with entrances controlled using Redstone. The player has also made a Redstone elevator to descend to his basement.

4) Underwater Redstone cave base

To reach the entrance of this build, players need to swim for quite a bit. The approach to the base is lit up using glowstone. The entrance is made using glass blocks, which can be shifted aside with the push of a button. Many such doors can be seen throughout the build. However, the highlight of the build is a room that has lava beneath it. The player can stop and start the flow of the lava with the push of a button.

3) Item sorter

Item sorters are some of the most creative builds across the Minecraft community. They save players tons of time and are quite convenient. This build includes a traditional item sorter with an item elevator, both of which are designed using Redstone. The player has primarily focused on the aesthetic of this build and made it look as neat as possible.

2) Redstone Christmas tree

This build consists of a Christmas tree that is lit up using Redstone. The builder has placed a number of Redstone blocks near the tree to ensure a continuous supply of Redstone signals. The lighting up of the Christmas tree is controlled by what time it is in the game.

1) Nightclub

This build consists of a nightclub, with its lighting controlled by Redstone circuits within the walls. As players enter the nightclub via a secret entrance, they can see a huge Creeper head on the wall in front of them. Additionally, every light in the structure is controlled by Redstone, along with other features like fireworks.

Minecraft has a ton of ores, minerals, and metals in the game. Most of these minerals like diamond, lapis lazuli, and gold exist and are mined and processed into real-life metals. Redstone, however, is one substance that does not exist in real-life. While that may be mildly disappointing, it does have a ton of functionality within the game.

Edited by R. Elahi