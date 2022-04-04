Minecraft star Tubbo hilariously reacts to 'r/TubboHate' Reddit page

Minecraft star Tubbo recently explored a subreddit called 'r/TubboHate' and hilariously reacted to it on his stream. He streamed mainly about 'r/place' where he and his viewers were making artwork. During this, he got to know about this humorous subreddit.

He is a well-known Minecraft streamer with millions of followers on both Twitch and YouTube. He is one of the main characters on Dream SMP and Origins SMP servers. His humor and personality in videos and streams are loved by many. At first, people were shocked to see a hate page for him on Reddit but soon realized that it was a satire and simply a humorous joke.

Minecraft streamer Tubbo reacts to the hilarious 'r/TubboHate' Reddit page

He was at 'r/place' during the latest stream, making a small Benson the Duck with his viewers on the canvas. While exploring other artworks on the canvas, one of his viewers sent him a donation with a message which mentioned that Redditors of 'r/TubboHate' were destroying his artwork.

The Minecraft streamer was completely surprised and hilariously started questioning the subreddit and searching for it on the website. He opened a new Reddit tab and found the humorous page. He kept expressing his shock after seeing a page dedicated to hating him. He screamed this at 0:40 into the stream clip:

"Why is this a Reddit?!"

He also noted how there were only four members and a few posts on it. The posts simply contained a few of his photos and artworks negatively captioned by the members. Viewers of his stream were sending loads of laughing emojis as they knew that this was simply a joke and wasn't a serious page. Some of them even joined the Reddit page and mentioned it on his stream.

The Minecraft streamer eventually returned to the r/place canvas and reassured his viewers that Benson the Duck artwork was still okay and wasn't getting messed up by anyone.

What is 'r/place'?

r/place is an official Reddit page where people can flock and create a canvas by coloring small pixels at a set interval of time. The collaborative project was first introduced on April Fools Day in 2017, and made a return in 2022.

Redditors from all over the world flock to the huge canvas to create anything. From country flags to funny memes, the r/place canvas represents everything that is prevalent on Reddit.

Reactions from fans on the hilarious Reddit page

Because he is a famous streamer, he has many fans and followers on all social media platforms who keep tweeting on his updates and streams.

After finding out about the hilarious Reddit page, people immediately flocked to Twitter and hilariously tweeted about it. Some were genuinely surprised to see the page, while others knew it was a joke and joined in.

