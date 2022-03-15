"I accidentally gambled": Minecraft star Ranboo accidentally gambles in an arcade

In a recent stream, famous Minecraft star Ranboo tells a hilarious story of how he accidentally gambled in an arcade on a slot machine. He humorously states that he never knew that it was a gambling machine and thought it was a normal game, just like others.

Ranboo is a well-known Minecraft streamer and content creator with millions of followers and subscribers on Twitch and YouTube. He is a part of many famous Minecraft servers like Dream SMP and Origins SMP. Within two years, the young streamer gained a lot of attention and followers.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff This is my new favorite photo of me This is my new favorite photo of me https://t.co/MKg0U8Eyae

The Minecraft star recently moved back to Brighton, UK. His fans went wild as he met with TommyInnit, Aimsey and his other friends after returning to the city. He also went to the arcade with them, where this hilarious blunder happened to him.

"I went to the arcade for the first time and it was so much fun. And I accidentally gambled."

While casually talking to his viewers on a recent stream, the famous streamer expressed his delight at returning to the UK and meeting all his friends. He spoke about how he met with TommyInnit, Aimsey, etc. and how they all went to the arcade to play games.

He explained how he has been at Brighton a lot but has never been to the arcade. He expressed his utmost joy at going there with his friends but suddenly confessed that he gambled there. After laughing nervously, he started explaining what exactly happened.

Ranboo telling the gambling story (Image via Canooon YouTube)

When he went into the arcade, he saw a machine at the back of the arena. He was intrigued and saw how the machine worked. He innocently explained the mechanics of a slot machine, thinking that it was a normal arcade machine.

"Oh this one's cool, you know. You put money in, and then it spins, and you might get money back. And it didn't hit me, that I was just straight up gambling."

Ranboo's shocked face (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Later, he explained that the moment the machine asked him for his ID, he got confused and realized that it wasn't a normal arcade machine but a gambling slot machine. He later clarified how he was 18 years old, so he didn't get into any problems, but he was shocked and scared.

He innocently stated that he didn't mean to gamble at all. He never knew that it was a gambling machine. He explained how the slot machine was right beside normal arcade games. Hence, he thought they were all normal games. He eventually revealed that he had won three pounds but didn't reveal the amount he put into the slot machine.

Reactions from fans on Ranboo gambling in an arcade

While the famous Minecraft streamer has millions of die-hard fans, several flocked to different social media platforms to talk about him mistakingly gambling in the arcade in Brighton.

Liz💗 @Loreborealiz Ranboo would be the one to talk about gambling all the time and say he’s a gambler as a joke and then accidentally actually gamble Ranboo would be the one to talk about gambling all the time and say he’s a gambler as a joke and then accidentally actually gamble

link / river @irltubbo ranboo is the type of guy to accidentally gamble… ranboo is the type of guy to accidentally gamble…

ً @belovedkai_ HOW DO U ACCIDENTALLY GAMBLE RANBOO HOW DO U ACCIDENTALLY GAMBLE RANBOO

lessa🍌RANBOO ART PINNED @karlscalendulas only ranboo would accidentally gamble only ranboo would accidentally gamble

Thousands of fans on Twitter hilariously joked about how their favorite streamer accidentally gambled. They were bewildered that someone can gamble by accident hence the joke spread far and wide across his fanbase.

