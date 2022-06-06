How to build a Wither in Minecraft 1.19

The Wither is the only boss/mini-boss that does not spawn naturally in Minecraft. These fearsome, destructive creatures can be created in the overworld using only four pieces of soul sand and three Wither skeleton skulls.

These mobs are the only source of the nether star item, which is crucial to crafting a beacon. Withers will drop a single nether star upon being defeated, as well as fifty points of experience.

To obtain this elusive item, players must first be able to create and spawn a Wither, and the steps to build the same will be discussed in this article.

3 steps to building a Wither in Minecraft 1.19

Step #1: Collect Materials

Fortunately, the materials that are needed to assemble this boss mob are relatively easy to collect. All the materials that are needed for this build can be found in the Nether.

Players will need to collect four blocks of soul sand (or soul soil) from the Nether/Soul Sand Valley. These blocks generate in bulk, so it will not be a struggle to collect at least four pieces in order to create the Wither.

The only other material needed to build this boss mob is Wither skeleton skulls. Wither Skeletons have a 2.5% chance of dropping one of their skulls after being killed by a player or tamed wolf, but this chance can be increased up to 5.5% with the enchantment, Looting III. In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, this chance can be as high as 8.5% with Looting III.

Once the materials are collected, it's time to start building the Wither.

Step #2: Create T- Shape

The shape that players will need to assemble their soul sand in to create this boss mob is identical to the formation of blocks needed to create an Iron Golem.

It is recommended that players begin building this boss mob away from their house/any area of value in their world. Once the boss spawns, it will not only release a devastating explosion, but will also start shooting explosive skulls at the player and other mobs in the surrounding area.

After finding a suitable place to spawn and fight this boss mob; one soul sand will be placed on the bottom, with three in a horizontal row directly above it.

The T- formation needed to create a Wither (Image via Minecraft)

The building pattern of the soul sand can have any orientation, including horizontal and upside-down, as long as there are no blocks occupying the space next to the base soul sand/soil block.

Step #3: Place Skulls

After assembling the soul sand/soil, it's time to place the three Wither skeleton skulls on top. The skulls can be placed facing any direction, as long as there are three skulls ontop of each of the three blocks of soul sand/soil.

Immediately after placing the skulls down, the structure will spawn a Wither. It will spawn idle for a minute as the boss mob charges up, and then release an explosion before beginning to fly around/attack the player.

