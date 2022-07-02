Allay duplication mechanism in Minecraft 1.19.1 update explained

The newly added Allays will be able to duplicate themselves in the upcoming Minecraft 1.19.1 update. These cute, friendly mobs were chosen by the playerbase in last year's mob vote at the live event hosted by Mojang. They won against Glare and Copper Golem and were added with the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

Soon after the release of the main update, Mojang started working and releasing snapshots for the next 1.19.1 update that enhances the main Wild update. In these snapshots, Allays received new features like dancing and duplication, and they come with brand new mechanics and are quite fascinating.

Everything to know about Allay duplication in Minecraft 1.19.1 update

How to find Allays

Allays can only be found in Illager structures like Pillager Outpost and Woodland Mansion (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 pre-release 2)

Before getting to the duplication of Allays, players must first find them in the updated version. These are rare mobs that only spawn in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions that generate in new chunks of the game. Players will have to rescue them from evil Illagers. The best way to get them is by instantly giving them an item so that they can follow the player and escape.

How to duplicate them

Allays will dance to any kind of music disc playing on the jukebox (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 pre-release 2)

Once players have one or multiple of these mobs, they can only enter duplication mode when a jukebox is playing any music disc nearby. It should be noted that players will always need a jukebox and any music disc to duplicate these mobs as well as amethyst shards.

When players play a disc, they will notice that the Allays will start dancing to the music. The mobs will gracefully sway from side to side and then twirl rapidly at regular intervals.

When the Allays were first announced by Mojang via a video, they danced to the sound of a note block. And even though players didn't get this feature in the main 1.19 update, it will be released in the next incremental update soon.

Once the mob starts dancing, they automatically enter duplication mode. Players must now give them one amethyst shard while they're still dancing. Usually, these mobs hold a given item in their hands; however, in this case, they will consume the amethyst shard and immediately produce duplicates.

Amethyst shards can be obtained from amethyst geodes found anywhere below Y level 64. This is a special type of breeding mechanism in which only a single mob can magically create a clone of itself.

Heart particles will appear over them, and they will duplicate (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

After one particular Allay duplicates itself, they won't be able to perform the same again for at least five minutes. The new mob that will spawn will not have the same properties as the old mob, such as custom names.

Allays are much more common in the game since players can find one of them in Illager structures and duplicate them easily with amethyst shards.

