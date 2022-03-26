How to get Amethyst Shards in Minecraft 1.18?

Amethyst shards are fascinating items in Minecraft. These were added to Caves and Cliffs part 1 as part of a new structure called Amethyst Geodes. These were inspired by the real-life Geodes that have purplish crystals inside them.

Amethyst Geodes is the only place from which these items can be found. These shards are used to make tinted glass, spyglass, and full Amethyst blocks. However, these Geodes are a little hard to find, and new players might be confused about how to get hold of these items.

How to obtain Amethyst Shards in Minecraft 1.18

Find Amethyst Geode

Amethyst Geode (Image via Minecraft)

Once the player is in the world, they can start looking for these commonly generated structures where they will find the shards. These geodes generate anywhere between Y level 30 and -64. This means they have plenty of space to generate.

There is a 1 in 24 chance that the structure will generate in a chunk. Players can either go down to the huge caves to scan through multiple pieces at once or even go boating in the deep ocean to spot one from the surface.

Mine large Amethyst Buds and Clusters

A cluster can drop up to four shards (Image via Minecraft)

Once they find these geodes, they can enter them by mining smooth basalt and calcite. Players must be alert as the inside of the geode can be pretty dark, and hostile mobs can be present.

In these geodes, they will see all kinds of purple-colored blocks with whitish accents. They will also see several Amethyst buds and clusters emerging from certain blocks. These are the buds that will give players Amethyst shards.

It can be easily mined with a normal pickaxe (Image via Mojang)

Players can mine these buds or clusters with a pickaxe to drop shards. Large Amethyst clusters can drop up to 4 Amethyst shards. These shards can increase by up to 16 with a fortune enchantment on the tool.

Never try to mine Budding Amethyst block

Budding Amethyst block is the only place where buds and clusters grow (Image via Mojang)

After players mine the buds or clusters from the block, they will notice that these blocks are different from normal Amethyst. They are called Budding Amethyst and cannot be mined by any means. If players try to mine them, they will break without dropping them as a block.

These are the only places where more buds and shards can grow. Hence, players must leave them be if they want more Amethyst shards. They can return to the geode and farm more shards from these blocks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar