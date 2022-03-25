3 best seeds for amethyst geodes in Minecraft 1.18.2

Amethyst geodes were introduced to Minecraft in the 1.17 update and quickly became one of the best things to find while mining. They can't be located with a command, so players who want to find one will simply have to venture underground and start looking.

They're usually surrounded by a layer of calcite and a layer smooth basalt and are the only place that block can spawn. They spawn between Y level 64 and Y level 30, with each chunk having a one-in-24 chance.

Crafters can find an amethyst geode, which is the only source of amethyst items, through a good seed. Ever since Minecraft's 1.18 update, all seeds work universally across both Bedrock and Java Edition.

Here are three seeds that have geodes nearby.

Minecraft seeds that have amethyst geodes to explore

3) Seed: -78688046

Underwater amethyst geode (Image via Mojang)

This seed was shared to Reddit by u/SLAMjam439. This is a seed for more than just amethyst geodes, as it has a shipwreck with tons of iron.

The coordinates for the shipwreck, which is close to three amethyst geodes, are 939, 68, -2435. Going a step further, this seed also has buried treasure located at 840, 60, -2616.

This seed is one of the best overall because of everything it has in one moderately-sized area.

2) Seed: -1907217853

This seed contains another underwater amethyst geode. Since the location already has an entrance already built, players can drop into the water, swim down, and enter the dry interior of the geode.

The seed could be an ample start to an underwater base if gamers wanted to use it for more than just a source of amethyst. Otherwise, there's plenty of amethyst blocks to mine or to use to get amethyst shards to craft with.

1) Seed: -9002355774253456065

Ocean monument (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This seed has three ocean monuments, three shipwrecks and three amethyst geodes. The geodes, which many players will immediately go to, are found at the following coordinates:

-311, 40, -1379 -642, 48, -1323 -739, 45, -1327

The location was shared to Reddit by u/Arc_arcanine. The features present are fairly spread out, but there's still plenty for players to find in the surrounding area.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

