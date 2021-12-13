Top 3 ways to find amethyst in Minecraft 1.18 version

The highly-anticipated Minecraft 1.18 "Caves and Cliffs" Part 2 update is one of the biggest the game has ever seen, implementing a plethora of new features.

Among the most significant changes bought about in the Minecraft 1.18 update is a complete overhaul of the world generation system. This means that the generation mechanics for many precious ores and other pre-existing blocks has now completely changed.

Amethyst is one of the many items that now generates completely different thanks to the 1.18 update. For those curious about finding it in the version, this guide will highlight the easiest and best ways.

How best to find amethyst after Minecraft 1.18 update

1) Strip mining below Y = 30

As mentioned previously, thanks to the Minecraft 1.18 update, amethyst geodes now generate between Y = 30 and Y = -64. Unlike the mechanics in prior versions, there is now a 0% chance for amethyst to generate above the height level Y = 30.

One of the best ways to stumble across an amethyst geode to harvest amethyst is to strip mine below the height level Y = 30. Strip mining (commonly referred to as branch mining) at the correct height levels is one of the best ways to find any type of ore in the game, be it amethyst, gold, or even diamond.

2) Searching underwater in an ocean biome

An underwater amethyst geode (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most common ways players often stumble across amethyst geodes by accident is when exploring deep ocean biomes. These biomes are known to contain exposed amethyst geodes on the ocean floor because they are often below the required height level of Y = 30.

Players specifically interested in finding amethyst to harvest may find it helpful to carry a few water-breathing potions before beginning their search. Doing this will radically increase the amount of time spent searching the ocean floor before needing to return to the surface for air.

3) Exploring deep underground caves

An underground exposed amethyst geode (Image via Minecraft)

Another place where amethyst geodes are known to be exposed is in deep underground caves. This is due to the fact many cave biomes can generate deep underground, which is the perfect height to also allow amethyst geodes to generate.

It's relatively easy to find many exposed amethyst geodes protruding out of the walls of deep underground caves. What's more is that the Minecraft "Caves and Cliffs" update added two brand new cave biomes to explore, leading to many more opportunities for players to find an exposed amethyst geode deep underground.

