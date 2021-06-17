What can you do with Amethyst Shards in Minecraft 1.17 version

Amethyst in Minecraft is one of the new items that was added into the game in part one of the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. This resource is located inside the new Lush Caves & players will most likely find it when locating smooth basalt.

Amethyst is not too hard to spot due to its bright purple color. This block is usually hidden behind smooth basalt. Players may run into the black basalt block, then start mining it. Behind it, there could be a huge Amethyst room surrounded by calcite.

Players can mine the Amethyst shards using a pickaxe enchanted with silk touch. If it is mined without silk touch, it will drop nothing. This will mean that players have wasted the material.

Players can use this Amethyst room as a place to gather lots of resources, or they can use it as a good source of lighting. Players may find that amethyst shards emit a light level of 5. It's not that much, but it can still assist players while in dark places.

There are several things that players can use Amethyst for, which they may not know about.

What can Amethyst Shards be used for in Minecraft

Spyglass

Players can use amethyst shards to make the new spyglass item in Minecraft. The spyglass is an item that players can use to zoom into further ranges in the world and see further distances.

The spyglass is created using two copper ingots and one amethyst shard. Players can use this device to scope out villages, outposts, search for land while out in the ocean, and even just look around and enjoy the scenery of the Minecraft world.

Players will be able to use this spyglass as a telescope in the near future in Minecraft.

Tinted glass

Players can use amethyst shards to make tinted glass in Minecraft. This glass will reduce the amount of light that passes through it. Players can create a darker tinted glass using four amethyst shards and one glass block.

Players will be able to mine this item without using silk touch, and it will not break like regular glass. Players can use this item if they prefer a darker inside to a structure.

Amethyst Blocks

Amethyst blocks are created using four amethyst shards. These blocks serve no true purpose and are only used for decoration. Players can place amethyst blocks around a structure to make it look brighter and to make the structure look cooler.

