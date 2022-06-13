Top 3 uses of Allay in Minecraft 1.19

Allay is the new friendly mob added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. The highly anticipated update dropped on June 7, 2022, as millions of fans eagerly downloaded it to explore all the new features. Mojang added four new mobs with the update: Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay. While the Allay mob is not easy to find, it can be of great help once found.

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, this mob will spawn in the Pillager Outpost and Woodland Mansion. They will essentially be prisoners of Illagers, and players will have to rescue them. Once players successfully conquer the structure and rescue these new mobs, they can help players with different things.

3 ways Allays can help players in Minecraft 1.19

1) Can be used on farms

These mobs can be excellent for farms (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft 1.19, players will be making several farms to obtain huge amounts of items without working for them. This mob can significantly help players since it can pick and drop items. When players hand the mob an item, it starts searching for a similar type of item on the ground. When they find a similar item, they pick it up and throw it at the player. However, they can also throw it near the note block that was played.

When a player plays a note block, these mobs connect to it and drop all the picked-up items near it. With this mechanism, players can add Allays to several automatic farms where items are frequently dropped. Instead of using minecart with hopper or a flowing water trick, they can simply use the mob.

2) Can be used to clear out an area

Dropped blocks can be picked up by the mob (Image via Mojang)

In several instances, an area can be filled with dropped items littered around. Traditionally, players would have to physically walk everywhere to pick them up and clear the area. However, in the Minecraft 1.19 update, an Allay can do this job much more easily for the player.

For example, if there are loads of stone blocks lying around the mines after a long mining session. Players can simply give this mob that particular block and it will gather all of it from the ground and give it to the player or throw it near a note block.

3) Can be kept as a cute pet

They can be a really cute pet to have (Image via Mojang)

Working is not everything in Minecraft 1.19. Allay can also act as a friendly mob that will follow players if they give it an item to hold. Even though it cannot attack or protect itself, the mob is a great companion to have in several adventures.

The soothing chime sounds it makes along with quickly following the player if they are far away is beautiful to witness. Players can even name tag the mob so that they are not despawned, even if they are not holding any item.

