5 new farms to build in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

The Wild Update has now been officially released for Minecraft. Like the last couple of major updates, the 1.19 update focused on the Overworld realm and made several changes and improvements to the blocky world.

There are lots of new blocks and items to discover in the 1.19 update. With all these new resources to obtain, players will certainly want to build farms to get them efficiently and easily. New mechanics in The Wild Update have opened doors to several exciting features.

In this article, players can learn about some exciting new farms that can be built in The Wild Update. Players on their journey into the 1.19 update might want to try these farms.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

New farms possible in Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Propagule farm

Mangrove trees are the new type of tree added to Minecraft: The Wild Update. Players can find mangrove trees in mangrove swamps, a new biome introduced in the 1.19 update. Like other trees, mangrove trees have unique leaves, wood color, structure, and saplings.

Mangrove trees grow out of propagules. Players can find propagules hanging from the leaves of mangrove trees. Using bonemeal on a mangrove leaf block will produce propagules. Players can use this mechanic to create an automatic propagule farm.

With the help of a dispenser, players can automatically dispense bonemeal on mangrove leaves and produce propagules. Players can use propagules to grow mangrove trees and collect mangrove wood.

4) Frog farm

Frogs are one of the main features of The Wild Update. The Minecraft 1.19 update has added three types of frogs: orange, white, and green. The color of frogs is dependent on the biome's temperature. Players can find orange frogs in swamp biomes and white frogs in mangrove swamps. Green frogs do not spawn naturally.

Players can build a frog farm to collect tadpoles. Players can take tadpoles to cold biomes to get green frogs. Players interested in obtaining all the colors of froglight blocks might want to get all types of frogs first.

3) Froglight farm

Minecraft The Wild Update has introduced a new block-shaped light source called froglight. When a frog eats a small magma cube, it drops a froglight block. As of now, there are three types of froglight blocks:

Pearlescent froglight dropped by white frogs

Verdant froglight dropped by green frogs

Ochre froglight dropped by orange frogs

Players can bring frogs from the Overworld to the Nether to get froglight as magma cubes spawn only in the Nether. Using magma spawners found in bastion remnants, players can set up a froglight farm.

2) Warden

Warden is the strongest mob ever to be added to Minecraft. The warden has more than double the strength of Ender Dragon and the Wither. Despite its ridiculously overwhelming power, it cannot overpower game mechanics.

Minecrafters can use sculk shrieker blocks to summon the warden in their choice of place. When a warden is killed, it drops a sculk catalyst block. Sculk catalysts are used to create sculk sensors and sculk farms.

1) Sculk XP farm

Sculk blocks might just be the first block capable of storing XP dropped by mobs. Players can create interesting XP farms by dropping a stream of mobs from a tall height on sculk catalyst blocks. Sculk catalyst generates sculk and sculk sensor blocks when a mob dies near it.

Players can break sculk blocks to get experience points. To obtain them as items, players will need to break sculk blocks using a Silk Touch pickaxe.

