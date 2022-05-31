Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update: All biomes coming to the game in 2022 

Minecraft's version 1.19 update, also known as "The Wild Update," is approaching soon. With a release date of June 7, 2022, gamers are waiting with excitement at what the new content release will bring.

The more notable additions to this Minecraft update are how they change the natural world. The "wild" areas of nature are seeing plenty of attention, and this has resulted in the inclusion of two new biomes, the deep dark biome and Mangrove Swamps.

Players are sure to be thrilled with the addition of even more diversity in the game's world generation. To prepare for the update, it's worth examining these two biomes and seeing what they have to offer.

Minecraft: Breaking down The Wild Update's new biomes

Mangrove swamps

Mangrove swamps feature all-new block types and mobs (Image via Mojang)

Swamps have been lacking in diversity somewhat in Minecraft compared to other locations like forests and snow biomes. The good news is that The Wild Update aims to address this with Mangrove Swamps.

These biomes generate in warmer climates and are much more abundant in water. This is good because the new mangrove trees can extend their above-ground root systems down into the flowing currents. The ground that makes up Mangrove Swamps is a mix of standard grass blocks as well as new mud blocks.

Like other swamp biomes, Mangrove Swamps will also feature frogs. They can appear in many different biomes based on climate, but they'll feel right at home hopping across Mangrove Swamp's lily pads. Frogs grow from tadpole form, so players should also expect to see tadpoles swimming about in the swamp's waters.

The biome's mangrove trees and mud are interesting aspects to note. Mangrove trees are comprised of their own blocks and leaves, and create root blocks reaching into the water with moss carpets growing atop them.

Mangrove propagules also hang from the trees, and Minecraft players can harvest these to grow their own mangrove trees. Propagules can even be planted in water, as they grow perfectly fine within it.

Mud blocks are new blocks that can be found naturally and can be created by applying water to dirt blocks. Mud can also be placed atop dripstone blocks, which will dry them out and convert them into clay blocks. This means that, for the first time, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players have a renewable source of clay.

Mud can also be crafted into packed mud blocks by being combined with wheat. Once players have enough packed mud, they can create mud bricks by combining four packed mud blocks together.

Mud bricks work very similarly to stone bricks and Nether bricks. They can be used as is, but can also be converted into slabs, stairs, and walls. Much like their stone counterparts, mud bricks can be placed within a stonecutter block. This opens up a huge host of options for building and decorating, all with simple mud.

The deep dark

Sculk blocks, which can be found throughout the deep dark (Image via Mojang)

Likely one of the most anticipated Minecraft conclusions ever conceived, the deep dark biome is a subterranean locale found well below the Y=0 height level. Generating between Y= -1 and Y= -64, the deep dark includes several new block types as well as a new structure and boss mob.

This is one of the darkest biomes in the game as well, so Minecraft players will certainly want to bring along plenty of torches and/or lanterns to light their way.

Minecraft players can find various sculk blocks within the deep dark. This animated block drops experience when broken with anything except a Silk Touch-enchanted tool.

There are also sculk catalysts, which convert dead players and mobs into additional sculk at the location where they die. The higher the experience value the player or mob has, the further sculk catalysts can spread.

There are also sculk shriekers to account for, which can be activated via sculk sensors that detect movement. Once activated, shriekers will emit a screaming sound, inflicting the Minecraft player with the new Darkness status effect. This effect causes the player's vision to pulse between total darkness and ordinary light levels.

Sculk shriekers that are disturbed too often will summon the Warden boss in the immediate area, so players should certainly avoid them as much as possible.

At height level Y=-54, Minecraft players should also experience ancient city structures. These cities include all of the features of the deep dark biome while also holding unique treasure chests that provide items that players won't find anywhere else.

Ancient cities are decorated with soul lanterns, skulls, and candles. The exterior of ancient cities is also notable, as it contains the new reinforced deepslate block. At the moment, its purpose is unclear and it can't be obtained in Minecraft's Survival Mode. However, Mojang has expressed that this highly-resistant block will have an "interesting" purpose in the future.

The Warden is likely the face of Minecraft's The Wild Update. This boss mob sports the highest health total in the game and has enough power to kill even well-equipped players with a few hits. It can emerge from the ground when sculk shriekers are disturbed.

The Warden is also blind and relies on its senses of smell, touch, and hearing to track its targets. This means that Minecraft players can distract it by throwing things like snowballs or firing arrows at areas near it. It can even track down invisible players by relying on its senses.

This particular boss mob has a built-in "suspicion" value. The more this increases, the more likely the Warden can immediately find the player's position and run them down directly. Players should keep an ear out for the sound of a heartbeat, as this signals that the Warden is angry and is approaching the player to attack.

