How much health does the Warden have in Minecraft?

The Warden has been the talk of the Minecraft Community for months now, as the day that the boss gets properly added to the game draws near. Numerous snapshots have included the Warden, with balance changes and new abilities being added over time.

This leaves players with a few major questions about the boss mob. How hard will the Warden be to kill? And how does the Warden compare to Minecraft’s other boss mobs? Here's everything players need to know.

How many hearts does the Minecraft Warden have?

The Warden

The Warden chasing a player through a cave (Image via Minecraft)

The Warden has a total of 500 health. This equates to a total of 250 hearts in-game. It was designed to be an overwhelming force of nature, too resilient to kill before its massive damage output kills the player. Mojang wanted the Warden to be feared, and this massive health pool was a great start.

The Wither

The Wither is the only mob that can have more health than the Warden (Image via Minecraft)

This massive health pool is by far the largest health stat of any mob in the Java Edition of the game. The closest mob is the Wither boss, with a smaller pool of 300 health, or 150 hearts by comparison.

However, Bedrock players of the game have the potential to outshine this new boss. For players on Bedrock who also play in a world set to the hard difficulty, the Wither boss has 600 health, which would be 300 hearts. This is 50 more hearts than the Warden has.

The other boss mobs

The Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

There are two other boss mobs in the game. The ender dragon and the elder guardian.

Most of the community considers the elder guardian a miniboss, as individually, they don't compare to the other bosses. But since each ocean monument has three elder guardians, they are around the same level as the other bosses in a fight.

Each elder guardian has 80 health, represented by 40 in-game hearts. This means an ocean monument effectively has a boss fight of 120 hearts, less than half of the Warden's total health. If considered individually, the elder guardians have less than a sixth of the Warden's health pool.

The ender dragon is the oldest and most iconic boss in the game. This boss has a respectable 200 health which translates to just 100 hearts. For reference, an iron golem, which the player can build for cheap, has 100 health or 50 hearts. This also means that the Warden is tougher than two entire ender dragons in terms of health.

