Minecraft players can respawn the Ender Dragon by crafting and then placing four end crystals on the exit portal, found on the boss platform in the End.

The Ender Dragon is the final boss that players need to conquer to beat Minecraft. This fearsome beast is not easy to defeat and requires cunning, dexterity, and exceptional combat skills.

After slaying the Ender Dragon for the first time, the dragon can actually be resurrected for players to fight the beast once again. To face the dreaded winged monster for a second time, player will need to craft four end crystals.

The boss will be just as fearsome as before, so players should be prepared for a fight once the boss has been resurrected into the game.

How to respawn the Ender Dragon in Minecraft

Minecraft players may recall having to destroy the end crystals atop the obsidian pillars on the Ender Dragon boss platform.

These crystals are what causes the Ender Dragon to receive healing during the boss battle. Well, players will have to make four new ones to reset the Ender Dragon fight essentially.

The crafting recipe for an end crystal in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can make an end crystal by combining seven pieces of glass, an eye of ender, and a ghast tear at a crafting table.

Glass is fairly easy to acquire, and can be created by smelting sand with any fuel source such as coal at a furnace. An eye of ender is the same item that players use to activate the End Portal.

As a refresher, eyes of ender can be crafted by combining one blaze powder with one ender pearl in the player crafting window or at a crafting table.

Ghast tears can be obtained by slaying the parent mob that the item is named after: ghasts.

These materials aren't the easiest to assemble in the world, but do offer Minecraft players the opportunity to re-experience a truly epic boss battle.

Respawning the Ender Dragon

Four end crystals placed on the exit portal in Minecraft. (Image via minecraftforum.net)

Once Minecraft players have acquired four end crystals, it will be possible to respawn the Ender Dragon. One end crystal needs to be placed on each side of the exit portal as seen above, and the Ender Dragon will be resurrected.

When fighting the boss again, players should be aware that the end crystals at the top of the obsidian pillars on the boss platform will have respawned and heal the Ender Dragon.

Players will need to destroy them during the boss battle again or utilize the combat technique of using beds to negate the healing altogether. Players who followed this guide will have respawned the Ender Dragon.

Note: Minecraft players can repeat the method explained in this article to take on the Ender Dragon as many times as they desire.