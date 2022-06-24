New rules for account banning in Minecraft 1.19.1 update: All you need to know

The Minecraft 1.19.1 update will implement new rules for banning accounts in the popular sandbox title. It is arguably the most controversial system simply because players will be able to report others for bad behavior and Mojang will review the case and decide to either suspend or ban them from the entire multiplayer platform.

While this will make the online experience more safe and peaceful, the playerbase is not happy about it. There has been a lot of criticism from the community about how the new rules for chat reporting and account bans in Minecraft 1.19.1 are not implemented in the correct manner. Nonetheless, players should know everything about this new system and how Mojang has been developing it.

Everything players should know about new rules for account banning in Minecraft 1.19.1 update

Chat reporting

Social interaction screen from where players can be reported (Image via Phoenix SC/YouTube)

The process of suspending and banning an account in the game will start with reporting a player for bad behavior in the world chat of a server. If a player wants to report someone, they can open the new social interaction screen that can be accessed by pressing the 'P' button or by going into the pause menu while on a server.

From there, players can select the chat messages that contain objectionable content and select the category of the report. Finally, players can provide additional comments regarding the report before sending it to Mojang. This feature will be arriving soon in the game with the Minecraft 1.19.1 update.

Report review by Mojang

Once a report is sent, a moderation team from Mojang will look into the matter and decide what needs to be done. The moderation team will come to a decision based on their Community Standards guidelines. Players that have been found to be in violation will be sent a notice regarding the suspension or ban in the Minecraft 1.19.1 update.

Here is a set list of violations that may result in bans:

Hate speech

Sexual content and soliciting improper contact

Real life threats

Exposing the personal information of others

Posting links to malicious software

Impersonating staff

Cheating/exploits (this includes anything that would negatively affect another person’s gameplay experience)

General commercial spamming

Notice screen for suspension or ban from the game

After the moderation team from Mojang bans or suspends an account, that player will see a notice screen when they open the game again. The notice screen will mention how Mojang received a report for bad behavior and how the moderators have reviewed the case that goes against the Community Standards.

Finally, the screen will show that the account is permanently banned and the player cannot play online or join the Realms. It will also provide a link to the website where players can review their case.

Multiplayer and Realms game modes will not be accessible after a ban (Image via Minecraft)

After the player acknowledges the notice, they will be sent back to the splash screen of the game; however, the 'Multiplayer' and 'Realms' game modes will be greyed out and won't be accessible in any way in the game.

