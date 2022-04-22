How to fix Minecraft Realms Internal Server Error 500

Every game (especially PC games) faces errors and problems, and Minecraft is no different. Since Minecraft depends on an online connection, errors are more commonplace in the game. One error, in particular, termed Internal Server Error 500, is quite common and has been causing problems for players for a long time.

Many players encounter Internal Server Error 500 while playing Minecraft Realms, a game feature that helps players host, play on, and maintain their private Minecraft server. Realms always requires an internet connection. Therefore, it is one of those features of the game that is more prone to errors.

Fortunately, there are several solutions to Internal Server Error 500. Listed below are five solutions to the error in Minecraft Realms.

Minecraft: Possible fixes for the Internal Server Error 500 for Realms

1) Restarting the PC

Restarting one’s computer is one of the most common fixes in gaming. It can be loosely described as giving the computer a clean slate or starting afresh. It is also one of the simplest and first solutions a player should try whenever they get any error in the game.

2) Updating or Reinstalling Minecraft

Another simple fix or solution to Internal Server Error 500 requires players to update their game from the game's launcher. When players open the launcher, the game can automatically update if the right options are selected. This simple fix may solve Internal Server Error 500.

3) Disabling incompatible mods

The installation and usage of mods is quite common among the game’s community. However, sometimes, installed mods can cause problems within the game. Some mods being incompatible with the game’s files or being outdated can affect players’ participation in the Realms servers and result in Internal Server Error 500.

A solution for this is to identify and uninstall these incompatible or outdated mods. Mods are always getting new updates, so this should not be a problem for players.

4) Disabling plugins

Similar to mods, plugins can improve a player's in-game experience. However, many plugins can lead to the occurrence of Internal Server Error 500.

Typing “/version” inside the plugin window will display the version of the plugin that is being used. Players can use this to identify any plugins that are incompatible or outdated and therefore remove/disable them.

5) Deleting UUID folders

UUIDs or Universally Unique Identifiers are strings of numbers that are unique to individual entities or a group of entities. These numbers are used to identify the said entity for various purposes.

Every player has their own UUID. To fix the error, players can attempt to delete their UUID folders. In order to obtain their UUID, players can follow the following steps:

Launch the gam

Create a new world

Exit the world when it loads

Navigate to the .minecraft folder

Click on saves

Click on the world that was just created

Navigate to the “playerdata” folder

The UUID should be inside this folder

After this, the player needs to go to the realms server and go to the “world” settings or information. Here, players must delete their username and UUID (or that of the person experiencing the error). After this, players should restart their PC and check if the issue is resolved.

Edited by Saman