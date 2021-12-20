5 best Minecraft mods to try in 2022

Minecraft is a game that is known and loved all over the world. Since its release in 2010, the popularity of the game has skyrocketed, with a plethora of Minecraft versions and updates coming out on almost every platform. The vanilla version of the game is often considered to be the greatest rendition of Minecraft. However, mods have played a crucial role in making the game more fun over the years.

Mods bring a ton of new content to Minecraft. From new mobs, biomes and items to changes in the behavior of in-game entities, they increase replayability and also add a sense of realism to the game. This article will list the best mods for Minecraft 1.18.

Top 5 mods for Minecraft 1.18

Mods add a plethora of new features to Minecraft, which can totally change the way this game is played. Five mods that players should try out in Minecraft are:

5) RpgZ Mod

The RPGz mod (Image via Minecraft)

The RPGz mod takes inspiration from the RPG genre and aims to expand on Minecraft’s looting system. The main feature this mod brings to the game is that mobs don’t drop their loot when killed. Players have to physically go up to them and loot them using a specific keybind. This feature can be seen in a plethora of RPG games.

Download this mod here.

4) Space Dimensions Mod

The Space Dimensions mod (Image via Minecraft)

The space dimensions mod does exactly what it promises by adding new space-themed dimensions to Minecraft. These include the Moon, Mars, and more. Additionally, this mod gives creators of modpacks the freedom to add their own dimensions to the mod. Each dimension has different aspects in terms of gravity, skybox, and resources.

Download this mod here.

3) Dehydration Mod

This mod adds a challenging aspect to Minecraft. While the vanilla version of the game already contains a health bar and a hunger bar, this mod introduces a dehydration bar to the player’s HUD, which displays the amount of water the player needs to survive.

Download this mod here.

2) JourneyMap 1.18

The JourneyMap mod (Image via Minecraft)

The JourneyMap mod helps players navigate around their Minecraft world by mapping in real time, as they go around exploring and discovering new structures and collecting resources. This can help players pinpoint their location and use landmarks to find their way home.

Download this mod here.

1) Xaeros Minimap Mod 1.18

One of the most popular mods for Minecraft, this mod introduces a live minimap that helps players in their travels across Minecraft’s vast and dynamic world. Aside from knowing where they are at all times, players can also use the minimap to mark specific locations or waypoints to structures on the map. Players can even mark their bodies when eliminated.

Download this mod here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

